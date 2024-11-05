Kerala: Family attacked by three-member gang after confrontation over drinking in Kozhikode's Koyilandy

In a shocking incident in Koilandy of Kozhikode, Unnikrishnan and his family were brutally assaulted by a three-member gang after he questioned their drinking near his home. Despite attempts by his wife and children to intervene, they were also attacked.

Kozhikode: The Koyilandi police are still searching for suspects involved in an attack that occurred after a confrontation regarding public drinking. The incident took place when the homeowner, Unnikrishnan, questioned individuals drinking alcohol in a public area, leading to a violent response. The police reported that three suspects, including a member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), are currently evading capture.

The attack left Unnikrishnan with serious injuries, necessitating treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He was later discharged on Monday (Nov 04) morning.

Unnikrishnan and his family, residing in Panthalayani, Koyilandi, were brutally assaulted by three individuals after questioning them about drinking alcohol near their home. The attackers entered the house and first targeted Unnikrishnan, beating him severely. In an attempt to defend himself, Unnikrishnan used a chair that was in the house to fend off the assailants. One of the family members recorded a video of the attack. After subduing Unnikrishnan, the assailants vandalized the house, breaking window panes before fleeing the scene.

When Unnikrishnan's children and wife attempted to intervene and stop the assault, they were also attacked. It has been reported that a three-member gang carried out the violent act. Despite the involvement of residents and DYFI activists in identifying the attackers, the police have yet to apprehend anyone.

Unnikrishnan stated that the assailants threatened to kill him if they entered his house. As a result of these threats, he and his family are currently staying at his brother's house for safety.

