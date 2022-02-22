  • Facebook
    Tom Holland’s winning streak continues; Unchartered makes $44.1 million over the weekend

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
    After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s second movie, Unchartered, also had a big opening at the box office.

    Tom Holland knows no stopping! After a successful release of Spider: Man No Way Home, the actor has continued his spree of delivering another hit film. His recent release, Unchartered, has been making millions of bucks at the domestic box office in the United States of America.

    Unchartered is Tom Holland’s second movie to be released in a row since Spider-Man: No Way Home which was released in mid-December 2021. Also starring Mark Wahlberg, IMDb’s Box Office Mojo says that Unchartered has already made $44.1 million domestically over the weekend.

    Image: Getty Images

    As of Monday, Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland starrer Unchartered’s gross domestic sales were at $51 million, and another $88 million as its international collection. The total gross domestic worldwide collection is $139 million worldwide, reportedly.

    Image: Getty Images

    Tom Holland’s previous release, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, created havoc at the box office, not just domestic but also international, with its collection. The Marvel movie went on to become the first film to make a business of $1 billion at the global box office since the pandemic.

    Image: Getty Images

    In fact, Spider-Man: No Way Home created another record last week by beating James Cameron’s Avatar and becoming the third-highest-grossing movie domestically, in the US.

    Image: Getty Images

    Unchartered is based on a trendy video game. It stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the lead roles as Nathan ‘Nate’ Drake and Victor Sullivan, respectively. The film revolves around Nate and Victor searching for Nate’s brother and a treasure. The film also features actors Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

    Image: Getty Images

    Recently, Tom Holland had revealed an interesting episode from the time when he was filming for Unchartered. As a way to prep up for his role, Tom was bartending at a place in London. However, it was his celebrity status that cost him his job. The manager of the bar where Tom was working, wasn’t aware of his status until the word regarding Tom bartending there spread across.

    Image: Getty Images

    It was during the filming of his latest release ‘unchartered’ when this incident take place. Tom Holland’s character in ‘Unchartered’ is a bartender; and when he got the opportunity to learn a few tricks and traits of a bartender and to understand his Unchartered character better, he instantly grabbed on it.

