    Tiku Weds Sheru: Netizens upset with 49-year-old Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing 21-year-old Avneet Kaur on lips

    Tiku Weds Sheru trailer sparks controversy: Social media users are disappointed to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired with someone who is 49, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Here's how they reacted 
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    The teaser for Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, has stirred outrage due to a kissing sequence between the two leads. Tiku Weds Sheru is about Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai who is striving to make ends meet with his job. His family finds him a wife, Tiku (Avneet), who aspires to be a performer. She appears to agree to the marriage just to fulfil her desire to leave Bhopal and establish a career in Bollywood in Mumbai. Following their marriage, a sequence of events occur.

    However, due to the age difference between the two actors, Nawazuddin and Avneet's lip-lock sequence in the teaser has startled several netizens. Nawazuddin is 49 years old, while Avneet turned 21 in October of last year.
     

    It's so disappointing to see Avneet Kaur, who is just 21, paired opposite someone who is 49.
    by u/EducationalLand220 in BollyBlindsNGossip

     
    A user wrote, “Can’t defend Nawaz anymore. Bahut ho gaya outsider outsider." Another one said, “Gross also what is up with Nawaaz’s movie choices?" A third user commented, “This is just nasty, Avneet was probably 20 when the shooting of this movie started, she is also highly sexualised in the trailer."

    Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur will make her Bollywood debut in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film is backed by Kangana Ranaut. The actress had an emotional breakdown at the film's trailer presentation on Wednesday (June 14). She shared that she worked really hard for her debut film and was grateful to Kangana Ranaut for providing her this chance.

    Kangana shared, “This is very special to me. I was just crying while watching the trailer. Just to say that, it’s my debut, and getting to do my first film with Nawaz Sir and Kangana Ma’am, is extremely big for me. When I got to know about this project, and when ma’am chose me as her Tiku, that was so special for me. I just wanted to prove, that I can and I will do justice to this character, because I know, Tiku is so close to her heart."

    About Tiku Weds Sheru
    The trailer begins by presenting Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling Mumbai actor fighting to make ends meet. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who aspires to be an actress. She appears to agree to the marriage mainly because she wishes to leave Bhopal and pursue a career in the film business in Mumbai. 

    The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry-eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls."

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
