'Thug Life': Kamal Hasaan, Mani Ratnam's movie shoot begins; makers release intriguing video [WATCH]

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's much-awaited movie, 'Thug Life,' started filming on Wednesday. Raaj Kamal Films International announced the beginning of shooting on X, sharing a promo video with posters of the entire cast. The film, co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Red Giant Pictures, and Madras Talkies, features Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, and Joju George in key roles.

The movie preview has sparked a lot of talk about when and where the story takes place. In a special action scene made just for the preview, Kamal Haasan, with long hair, fights a group of heavily armed people representing death. He breaks the fourth wall and introduces himself as Rangaraja Shaktivel Nayakar from Kayalpatti. Although the preview suggests a dystopian theme, the creators are keeping the story and other details under wraps. Recently, during the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 finale, Kamal Haasan mentioned 'Thug Life' and stressed that Raaj Kamal Films values the quality of their movies more than making a profit. This commitment to quality is evident in the fact that it took over 35 years for him to work with Mani Ratnam again after their collaboration on Nayakan. 'If I liked a story, he didn’t like it. And if he liked it, I didn’t. If both of us liked it, some other problems arose. So, it has taken these many years to finally come up with something that we both liked,' he said.

Not much is known as to what’s happening with Kamal Haasan’s movie with director H Vinoth. 'Thug Life' was originally called KH234 and has started filming, but we’re unsure when KH233, the Kamal-H Vinoth project, will kick off. Fans are wondering if KH233 will end up being shelved like some of Kamal Haasan’s past projects.