Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Ankita Lokhande as she smiles when Vicky Jain gets eliminated-VIDEOS

Vicky Jain has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande is among the top five finalists of the season. The couple’s journey in the show was no less than a roller coaster ride.

Bigg Boss announced a surprise elimination on Tuesday, January 23, prompting Vicky Jain to leave the controversial reality programme. While Vicky's wife, Ankita Lokhande, broke down and wept uncontrollably after his eviction, shocking netizens, a fresh video has gone viral on social media.

Vicky kissed Ankita's forehead and embraced Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek. He witnessed Ankita sobbing uncontrollably. Vicky encouraged the other members to look after Ankita in his absence.

Look at that evil smile 😊 on the face of #AnkitaIsTheBoss

She wants that #VickyJain evict ho jaye...! She never wanted to see #VickyJain win the show ! #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/yLmc0W9Usy — Team NiaSharma Ofc 💎 (@TeamNiaSharmafc) January 23, 2024

Several X users tweeted a video from the programme, claiming that Ankita grinned when she heard about Vicky's eviction. They said that the Pavitra Rishta actress was content with her husband's absence from the programme because he was generating a lot of attention.

“Look at that evil smile on the face of #AnkitaIsTheBoss She wants that #VickyJain evict ho jaye…! She never wanted to see #VickyJain win the show!” one of the users wrote. “#AnkitaLLokhande was smiling when she heard evicted from #VickyBhaiya Then she showed fake emotion to gain sympathy,” another argued. Some of the netizens also claimed that Ankita was always insecure of Vicky Jain’s popularity in the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October 2023. The couple’s journey in the show was no less than a roller coaster ride. They had several arguments and major fights during which they went on to hint at divorcing each other. However, just a day before his eviction, Vicky went down to his knees and apologised to Ankita.

When Vicky Bhaiya announced his name as EVICTED, Ankita reacted with a smile and was happily laughing. And within a minute, she started crying, clearly fake emotion and fake cry just like we call for Mannara 🥺🥺 #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 23, 2024

“Therapy yahin hai. Abhi main ghutne mein jaake inko sorry bol dunga (Therapy is here. I will bend down on my knees and say sorry to her),” he said.

Ankita told Vicky, “Mere liye tu hi winner hai. Tu bahot accha khela. Mujhe farak nahi parta tujhe votes kam aye. Meri nazar me tu winner hai mera kyuki tune sanch me bohot acha khela, bohot mehnat se khela. Tu yaha bina kisi platform ke aya. Tune jo bana hai yaha ake bana hai. I am proud to be your wife. Main Vicky Jain ki biwi hoon. Please mat jao mai nahi reh paungi. (You are the winner for me because you played so well. You made your mark here without any platform. I am proud to be your wife)”