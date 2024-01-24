Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Ankita Lokhande as she smiles when Vicky Jain gets eliminated-VIDEOS

    Vicky Jain has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande is among the top five finalists of the season. The couple’s journey in the show was no less than a roller coaster ride. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Ankita Lokhande as she smiles when Vicky Jain gets eliminated-VIDEOS RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    Bigg Boss announced a surprise elimination on Tuesday, January 23, prompting Vicky Jain to leave the controversial reality programme. While Vicky's wife, Ankita Lokhande, broke down and wept uncontrollably after his eviction, shocking netizens, a fresh video has gone viral on social media.

    Vicky kissed Ankita's forehead and embraced Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek. He witnessed Ankita sobbing uncontrollably. Vicky encouraged the other members to look after Ankita in his absence.

    Also Read: 96th Academy Awards: Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Oscars; Oppenheimer leads

    Several X users tweeted a video from the programme, claiming that Ankita grinned when she heard about Vicky's eviction. They said that the Pavitra Rishta actress was content with her husband's absence from the programme because he was generating a lot of attention.

    “Look at that evil smile on the face of #AnkitaIsTheBoss She wants that #VickyJain evict ho jaye…! She never wanted to see #VickyJain win the show!” one of the users wrote. “#AnkitaLLokhande was smiling when she heard evicted from #VickyBhaiya Then she showed fake emotion to gain sympathy,” another argued. Some of the netizens also claimed that Ankita was always insecure of Vicky Jain’s popularity in the show.

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together in October 2023. The couple’s journey in the show was no less than a roller coaster ride. They had several arguments and major fights during which they went on to hint at divorcing each other. However, just a day before his eviction, Vicky went down to his knees and apologised to Ankita. 

    “Therapy yahin hai. Abhi main ghutne mein jaake inko sorry bol dunga (Therapy is here. I will bend down on my knees and say sorry to her),” he said.

    Ankita told Vicky, “Mere liye tu hi winner hai. Tu bahot accha khela. Mujhe farak nahi parta tujhe votes kam aye. Meri nazar me tu winner hai mera kyuki tune sanch me bohot acha khela, bohot mehnat se khela. Tu yaha bina kisi platform ke aya. Tune jo bana hai yaha ake bana hai. I am proud to be your wife. Main Vicky Jain ki biwi hoon. Please mat jao mai nahi reh paungi. (You are the winner for me because you played so well. You made your mark here without any platform. I am proud to be your wife)”

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE Raw's revolution: $5 billion streaming deal with Netflix marks transformative era in sports entertainment snt

    WWE Raw's revolution: $5 billion streaming deal with Netflix marks transformative era in sports entertainment

    Watch: Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurrana's old audition video form singing show goes viral; actors react RKK

    Watch: Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurana's old audition video form singing show goes viral; actors react

    Joy Awards: Salman Khan poses with group of legends of the entertainment world RBA

    Joy Awards: Salman Khan poses with group of legends of the entertainment world

    Oscar 2024: 'I am kind off in shock'; Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Academy nominations ATG

    Oscar 2024: 'I am kind off in shock'; Cillian Murphy reacts to his first Academy nominations

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Rajinikanth says, 'For me, this is spirituality not politics' RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Rajinikanth says, 'For me, this is spirituality not politics'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CPM in Idukki to send protest e-mails to Governor for not signing Land Assignment (Amendment) Act rkn

    Kerala: CPM in Idukki to send protest e-mails to Governor for not signing Land Assignment (Amendment) Act

    Karnataka: Pro-dalit organisations protest over defiled idol of Dr BR Ambedkar in Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Pro-dalit organisations protest over defiled idol of Dr BR Ambedkar in Kalaburgi

    Seat sharing rift: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC to contest independently in upcoming Lok Sabha polls AJR

    Seat-sharing rift: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC to contest independently in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

    WWE Raw's revolution: $5 billion streaming deal with Netflix marks transformative era in sports entertainment snt

    WWE Raw's revolution: $5 billion streaming deal with Netflix marks transformative era in sports entertainment

    Watch: Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurrana's old audition video form singing show goes viral; actors react RKK

    Watch: Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurana's old audition video form singing show goes viral; actors react

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon