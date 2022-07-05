Thor: Love and Thunder: Here's what Christian Bale has to say about his character Gorr's look

One of the most eagerly awaited Marvel movies, Thor: Love and Thunder, is due for release this month. Given that it has a new nemesis and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who returns in a new avatar as the Mighty Thor, the movie's trailers and promotional materials imply that it will be a new kind of Thor adventure.

Marvel fans have been anticipating Christian Bale's entrance into the MCU as Gorr, the movie's god-butcher. Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and other members of the film's leading cast discussed their roles and other topics at the worldwide virtual press conference for the movie, Pinkvilla. Bale, who stands out in the movie by wearing a distinctive outfit, talked about playing Gorr and shared his initial reaction to the part.

The actor stated, "Considering how many physical changes I've gone through over my career, "I really enjoyed it since you never quite know what to do with a character like that. It's in your imagination until you see it fully. And we didn't have that much time; you know, we discussed it informally while we were in quarantine. But once it was on, everything was fine."

Added he, "This was a devout man who had tattoos, which he had removed, explaining why he had all those scars. And at that point, you can start experimenting and messing about it while filming. You learn about it as you go, you know."

During the press conference, Chris mentioned Gorr, played by Christian Bale, as his favourite MCU antagonist. The Taika Waititi-directed film Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in Indian theatres on July 7.