Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Ranveer Singh replacing Karan Johar as a host?

According to the most recent news, Ranveer Singh may take over as host of Bigg Boss OTT for the second season instead of Karan Johar.

Two new hosts took over TV and OTT last year. First off, Karan Johar announced himself as a host, taking up the role for Bigg Boss OTT's inaugural season. The Big Picture was Ranveer Singh's first TV appearance a few months later. As usual, he was a livewire! He did bring tadka and drama to the programme.

It appears he will now be entering OTT by taking KJo's place in Bigg Boss OTT's second season.

If stories are to be accepted, Ranveer Singh may take Karan Johar's place as Bigg Boss OTT 2's host. According to a source cited by a news organisation, "Bigg Boss OTT's second season has begun production. The producers have chosen Ranveer Singh to anchor the programme since they were unable to obtain dates from Karan Johar. He previously worked for the network on The Big Picture, another reality TV programme.

The report has not yet been confirmed. Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and Pooja Gor are also said to have been chosen for the show. Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey are two other actors who the producers are eager to cast. The actresses have not, however, signed on the dotted line.

Bigg Boss OTT's inaugural season's winner from the previous year was Divya Agarwal. Many anticipated that she will enter Bigg Boss 15 right away. Finalists Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty, however, appeared on the Salman Khan-hosted show in place of her.

Pratik Sehajpal ended his journey midway through the finale by accepting the infamous satchel full of cash and the invitation to compete on Bigg Boss 15. He later made his Bigg Boss 15 debut as the first rummer up, losing the prized trophy to eventual winner Tejasswi Prakash.

