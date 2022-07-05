Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar to join politics? Bollywood actor opens about his plans

    Akshay Kumar, who plays Raksha Bandhan, recently discussed his ideas on entering politics in an interview with the media. Will he stop making movies and become a politician instead? Read on.

    Akshay Kumar to join politics? Bollywood actor opens about his plans RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 9:18 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar is regarded as one of the most patriotic actors of all time. The actor works to disseminate social messages through his films. He has appeared in a number of movies, including Airlift, Pad Man, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Therefore, his foray into politics has always been a matter of debate. Many Bollywood stars, like Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini, have entered politics. Will Akshay Kumar then enter politics as well? Recently, the Raksha Bandhan actor discussed it.

    Akshay Kumar was asked the same question when he was speaking at a book launch event. And he said that he was content with making movies and had no intention of going into politics. The actor remarked, "Making movies gives me great joy. I take on social concerns as an actor whenever I can. Out all the 150 movies I've made, "Raksha Bandhan" is the one I love the most." He also mentioned that he attempts to make films about societal issues.

    Also Read: Kaali poster controversy: Indian mission in Canada wants it taken off Toronto exhibition

    The Khiladi Kumar is the busiest in town. He has a large library of films. In addition to Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is now working on Ram Setu. There have also been announcements for more films, including Selfie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Cindrella, and Hera Pheri 3.

    R Madhavan recently made a subtle jab at Akshay Kumar for finishing his movies in three to four months. He said that viewers avoid seeing films that are finished quickly and used the examples of RRR and Pushpa: The Rise to support his claim.

    Also Read: Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say

    Akshay Kumar has also replied to this. He'd stated, "How are you doing? My friend, what is the major plot of your film? Meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain...main is mien thode hi kuch. Aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye, ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya. What is the major question here? How shall I put it? What can I do if my movie ends quickly? What should I do if a director comes and informs me that my job on a movie is finished and I can go home? Should I engage him in combat?"

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Before controversial Kaali poster Leena Manimekalai was in midst of controversies for these films drb

    Before Kaali, Leena Manimekalai was in midst of controversies for these films

    PM Modi to feature in Ram Mandir documentary drb

    PM Modi to feature in Ram Mandir documentary?

    Netflix Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah as mother-daughter; both leave netizens impressed RBA

    Netflix's Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah as mother-daughter; both leave netizens impressed

    Is Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise? Here's what we know

    Meet modern-day Shravan Kumar; Anupam Kher offers to sponsor pilgrimage journeys carrying his parents RBA

    Meet modern-day Shravan Kumar; Anupam Kher offers to sponsor pilgrimage journeys carrying his parents

    Recent Stories

    Is Qatar ready for the greatest football spectacle? FIFA World Cup 2022 CEO gives verdict-ayh

    Is Qatar ready for the greatest football spectacle? FIFA World Cup 2022 CEO gives verdict

    Before controversial Kaali poster Leena Manimekalai was in midst of controversies for these films drb

    Before Kaali, Leena Manimekalai was in midst of controversies for these films

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5 reasons why you should buy this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 reasons why you should buy this smartphone

    Immerse PoP idols in artificial lakes: BMC to residents, ganesh idols - adt

    Immerse PoP idols in artificial lakes: BMC to residents, ganesh pandals

    Hotness alert international bikini day 6 bikini pictures of golf beauty Paige Spiranac 2022 sexiest woman alive snt

    Hotness alert: 6 bikini pictures of Paige Spiranac, 2022's sexiest woman alive

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon