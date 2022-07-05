Akshay Kumar to join politics? Bollywood actor opens about his plans

Akshay Kumar, who plays Raksha Bandhan, recently discussed his ideas on entering politics in an interview with the media. Will he stop making movies and become a politician instead? Read on.

Akshay Kumar is regarded as one of the most patriotic actors of all time. The actor works to disseminate social messages through his films. He has appeared in a number of movies, including Airlift, Pad Man, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Therefore, his foray into politics has always been a matter of debate. Many Bollywood stars, like Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini, have entered politics. Will Akshay Kumar then enter politics as well? Recently, the Raksha Bandhan actor discussed it.

Akshay Kumar was asked the same question when he was speaking at a book launch event. And he said that he was content with making movies and had no intention of going into politics. The actor remarked, "Making movies gives me great joy. I take on social concerns as an actor whenever I can. Out all the 150 movies I've made, "Raksha Bandhan" is the one I love the most." He also mentioned that he attempts to make films about societal issues.

The Khiladi Kumar is the busiest in town. He has a large library of films. In addition to Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is now working on Ram Setu. There have also been announcements for more films, including Selfie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Cindrella, and Hera Pheri 3.



R Madhavan recently made a subtle jab at Akshay Kumar for finishing his movies in three to four months. He said that viewers avoid seeing films that are finished quickly and used the examples of RRR and Pushpa: The Rise to support his claim.

Akshay Kumar has also replied to this. He'd stated, "How are you doing? My friend, what is the major plot of your film? Meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain...main is mien thode hi kuch. Aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye, ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya. What is the major question here? How shall I put it? What can I do if my movie ends quickly? What should I do if a director comes and informs me that my job on a movie is finished and I can go home? Should I engage him in combat?"