    The Kerala Story: Journalist Aravindakshan BR demands action against makers, requests CBFC to ban the film

    Aravindakshan BR has urged that the film be banned unless director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutal Shah show evidence verifying the validity of the material portrayed in the teaser. He alleged that "The film portrays Kerala as a terror-supporting state. It undermines confidence in India's intelligence agencies. Therefore Kerala government should take appropriate actions. "
     

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

    A huge debate has emerged over the film "The Kerala Story," which is set to be released on May 5, 2023. Aravindakshan BR, a Chennai-based journalist, claims that the film teaser, which was released in November of last year, was unlawful. According to the response to his RTI Petition, the teaser issued lacked CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) certification. 

    In his tweet, Aravindakshan BR alleged, "The film portrays Kerala as a terror-supporting state. It undermines confidence in India's intelligence agencies. Therefore Kerala government should take appropriate actions. "

    Aravindakshan has now filed a complaint with the Kerala CMO as a follow-up to his appeal in November of last year, stating that, "Depicting Kerala state as a land of terrorism and with false information. I request that legal action be taken against Sunshine Pictures Company and the director of the film Sudipto Sen who released the teaser illegally without a proper Censor Certificate from CBFC. And I humbly request Kerala Government to take legal action to prevent the release of the film on May 5th,2023."

    "My RTI application states that the CBFC has not issued a censor certificate for the teaser footage of the movie 'The Kerala Story’. The teaser causing division and disturbing social peace in the country has been released without proper permission, " Aravindakshan additionally stated in his complaint to Kerala CMO.

    Based on the petitioner's complaint, Kerala police filed a case in November 2023 against the film's and teaser's material, which claims that 32,000 Hindu women converted to Islam and were delivered to ISIS from Kerala.

    The government and opposition parties have spoken out against the film, calling it a propaganda piece designed to incite communal strife in Kerala and ruin the state's image.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
