Asianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora feels 'uneasy' being pushed by fans at an event in Dubai - WATCH

    Malaika Arora was at an event in Dubai where she got mobbed by fans who wanted a selfie with her. She also requested fans not to push hr female fans and women. Know details.

    Malaika Arora feels 'uneasy' being pushed by fans at an event in Dubai - WATCH
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    Malaika Arora looked ravishing and drop-dead gorgeous in a black backless gown as she attended an event in Dubai. After the event, she also paused to interact with her fans and almost got mobbed by the fans surrounding her to take selfies.

    It was, at that moment, that she saw some of her female fans get pushed and requested a male fan not to do so. A clip from the event uploaded on Instagram by a renowned paparazzo page showed Malaika trying to oblige to selfies for eager fans with their phones in front of her.

    As the security at the event tried to control the crowd, Malaika clicked selfies with some of her fans. She also signaled the fans not to push the women and said, "Please don't push the lady." There was a lot of chaos, ensued with fans shouting her name and trying to get a selfie with her.

    Earlier in her show Moving In With Malaika, Malaika had said that she often gets irritated with paparazzi and said, "I have never scolded anyone unless someone pushed me or did anything. But what irritates me is you are clicking photos, yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are just clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that."

    On the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in her OTT debut, the reality show, Moving In With Malaika. She also appeared in Guru Randhawa's new music video Tera Ki Khayal.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
