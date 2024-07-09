'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway to return for sequel of iconic movie

The beloved film The Devil Wears Prada is finally getting a sequel, featuring a dramatic showdown between Meryl Streep's iconic Miranda Priestly and Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton. As Runway faces challenges in the declining print industry, Miranda must seek help from her former assistant turned luxury fashion executive, setting the stage for high-stakes drama

Exciting news for fans of The Devil Wears Prada: a sequel to the beloved film is finally in the works. Reports from Puck reveal that the new movie will showcase a dramatic showdown between Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly and Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton.

In the sequel, Miranda Priestly continues her role as the editor of the leading fashion magazine Runway. However, she faces new challenges as the traditional print business declines. On the other hand, Emily Charlton, Miranda's former assistant, has climbed the ranks to become a senior executive at a luxury fashion conglomerate. Miranda finds herself needing advertising revenue, which Emily controls, setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation between the two.

Whether Anne Hathaway, who played Andy Sachs in the original film, will return is still up in the air. Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter of the first film, is reportedly in discussions to write the sequel's script. The original The Devil Wears Prada was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel.

Anne Hathaway has previously expressed doubts about the necessity of a sequel. In an interview with E!, she stated, "I don’t think a continuation of that story is likely to happen. What made that movie special was the teamwork and the love everyone put into it."

Hathaway has shared her vision of Andy Sachs' future, imagining her living in Paris and working as a staff writer for a prestigious French women's magazine. She envisions Andy as fluent in French and possibly a parent, leading a fabulous life.

In 2022, Hathaway reiterated her skepticism about a sequel during an appearance on The View. She remarked, "I don’t know if there can be [a sequel]… The original movie belonged to a different era. Everything has gone digital now, and that film was centered around the production of a physical magazine, which is a very different context."

Despite Hathaway's reservations, fans are eagerly anticipating the new dynamics and fresh conflicts that the sequel promises to deliver.

