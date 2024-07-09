Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shah Rukh Khan COPIED Pakistani actor's work in 'Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna'? Here what we know

    The Pakistani actor took an additional step by publicly criticizing filmmaker Karan Johar for failing to acknowledge his contribution

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Tauqeer Nasir, a veteran actor in the Pakistani drama industry, has alleged that Shah Rukh Khan replicated his work in a Bollywood film without giving him due credit.

    Nasir, who recently served as Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and received prestigious awards like Pride of Pakistan and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, expressed disappointment over Shah Rukh Khan's failure to acknowledge his contribution.

    In an interview on the YouTube channel 'Zabardast With Wasi Shah', Nasir disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan admired his work but did not publicly credit it.

    "Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly a talented actor. However, it's disheartening that he did not acknowledge my contribution," Nasir lamented.

    When questioned about the film where Shah Rukh Khan allegedly imitated his role, Nasir claimed, "'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' featured a character strikingly similar to my portrayal in the drama 'Parwaaz'. Even the depiction of an injured leg in the film resembled my character."

    Released in 2006, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" explores themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships, drawing inspiration from a story by renowned author Mustansar Hussain Tarar.

    Nasir also criticized filmmaker Karan Johar for allegedly neglecting to acknowledge his and Tarar's influence on the film.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
