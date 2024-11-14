Delhi weather: Air quality remains 'severe', GRAP 3 restrictions may be imposed

Delhi's air quality reached 'severe' levels on Thursday, causing widespread haze and health concerns. Neighboring cities also experienced 'very poor' air quality, while the government considers stricter pollution control measures. Flight delays were reported due to heavy fog.

Air pollution remained severe on Thursday, shrouding areas of Delhi and the surrounding area in a thick blanket of haze. 'Severe' is the classification given to the Anand Vihar region by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which reported an AQI of 473. In addition to complaining of poor road visibility, locals have also reported eye discomfort, runny noses, dyspnea, and coughing. The government is considering implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III due to the worsening state of the air quality.

According to a recent announcement from the Centre, low-impact industrial facilities and those that have already received environmental clearances will no longer require approval from state pollution control boards in order to be established or run. The new regulations exclude industrial units with a "pollution index score" of 20 or less from state-level permit requirements, as well as those that have already received environmental approvals under a 2006 environment ministry notification.

Smog chokes nearby Ghaziabad (AQI of 378), Noida (372), and Gurugram (323) with air quality plummeting to the "very poor" category.

Long-term exposure to "very poor" air quality can lead to respiratory. Whereas, severe AQI can affect even healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases. On Wednesday, the AQI turned "severe" for the first time this season. The Commission for Air Quality Management described "unprecedented extremely dense fog" as an "episodic event".

Earlier in the morning, Indigo posted a travel advisory on social media X (formerly Twitter), urging passengers to keep a tab on their flight status as some flights might be delayed due to “winter fog”.

“This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from Amritsar, Varanasi & Delhi. Do keep a tab on your flight status before heading to the airport. Also, please allow additional travel time as road traffic may move slower than usual due to low visibility. Thank you for your patience, and we wish you a smooth journey,” it wrote.

