SBI to Swiggy: Stocks to watch on November 14, 2024

Eicher Motors

Royal Enfield’s maker posted an 8.3% rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 1,100 crore, with Q2FY25 revenue hitting a record Rs 4,263 crore.

 

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vi reported a Q2FY25 net loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore, improving from a loss of Rs 8,737 crore in the same quarter last year.

 

NBCC (India)

NBCC’s consolidated net profit grew 53% to Rs 125.13 crore in Q2FY25, up from Rs 81.90 crore in the same period last year.

 

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres saw a 37% decline in Q2FY25 profit after tax, falling to Rs 297 crore from Rs 474 crore in the same quarter last year.

SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank

SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were named Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) by the Reserve Bank of India on November 13, 2024.

 


 

Tata Motors

Tata Motors faces stiff competition from JSW MG Motor India, which is gaining momentum with the new MG Windsor electric vehicle launch.

 

Swiggy

Swiggy’s shares debuted on the stock market on November 13, 2024, closing 17% higher at Rs 456, above its issue price of Rs 390.

