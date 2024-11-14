Another Chennai doctor attacked by patient at Govt hospital, IMA condemns spree of 'heinous crimes'

In yet another shocking attack on healthcare professionals in Chennai, an assistant professor at Stanley Medical College was assaulted by a patient, just hours after a senior oncologist was stabbed at a different hospital in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

In yet another shocking attack on healthcare professionals in Chennai, an assistant professor at Stanley Medical College was assaulted by a patient, just hours after a senior oncologist was stabbed at a different hospital in the Tamil Nadu capital.

The latest victim, identified as Dr. Hariharan, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Stanley Medical College, was attacked by Bharat, a patient who had been under treatment at the hospital for the past month. Following the assault, Dr. Hariharan received immediate medical attention and is reported to be in stable condition. Bharat was subsequently arrested based on a complaint lodged by the hospital.

This incident comes on the heels of a brutal attack on Dr. Balaji, a senior oncologist and a well-respected teacher at the state-run Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital. On Wednesday, Dr. Balaji was stabbed seven times by the son of a former patient. He sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Also read: Chennai HORROR! Govt hospital doctor stabbed 7 times by patient's son in broad daylight; sparks outrage| WATCH

In response to these incidents, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strongly condemned the violence and expressed deep concern over the lack of safety for healthcare workers in India.

“No amount of superficial damage control exercises by governments is going to make doctors work without fear in this country. Strong deterrent legislation, exemplary punishments and proactive safety measures are required now and here. All governments have been put on notice of this heinous crime," the IMA said.

The assaults have sparked widespread outrage in the medical community, with many calling for immediate and decisive action to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals who serve in government-run hospitals.

