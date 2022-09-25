The Crown Season 5: Netflix's show release date out; see Diana and King Charles' separation this season

With The Crown Season 5, Harry Potter’s Professor Dolores Umbridge will take over as late queen Elizabeth II's role. Season 5 also has Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles is all set to release on November 9.

Emmy-winning Netflix series The Crown is coming back with its fifth season. Last night, September 24, the official Instagram handle of the show announced that The Crown Season 5 would be released on November 9, 2022.

At Netflix's TUDUM event, a teaser for The Crown Season 5 was presented, showing Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West) preparing for their broadcast comments after Buckingham Palace announced their divorce. According to the trailer, the following season will centre on Charles and Diana's breakup.

Imelda Staunton portrays Queen Elizabeth in the programme's fifth season, and Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip. As portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, Princess Diana and Prince Charles were shown in the brief teaser at the ceremony getting ready for separate TV appearances about their divorce. Extreme close-ups of both are shown in the promotional video, while the audio of the British news report regarding Buckingham Palace's announcement of their divorce is read aloud.

As the TV cameras begin to film, several statements stressing their "Broken Marriage" are heard, including "All Out War" and the "Princess of Wales upstaging her husband." Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor's portrayals of Diana and Charles in Season 4 previously addressed the highs and lows of their early marriage.

Showrunner Peter Morgan insisted that the series has been a "love letter" for Queen Elizabeth II despite the monarch's untimely demise. According to rumours, Season 6 filming was just suspended out of respect for the late Queen.

The announcement has left fans super excited, who were quick to flood the comments section with requests, urging makers to release a trailer soon. While one of the fans wrote, “WE NEED A TRAILER", another comment read, “Give me the trailer NOWWWWWW!"

Harry Potter’s Professor Dolores Umbridge will take over as the Queen. In September last year, the makers shared a video revealing her look as the Queen when they also announced that season 5 will premiere in November 2022. However, back then, the release date was not disclosed.

Professor Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter's The Crown Season 5 will succeed the current Queen. “Hello! Imelda Staunton here; we've just started season five of The Crown production here on the set. I'm excited to be taking over for two amazing actors who played Queen Elizabeth here. The amazing Olivia Colman most recently, and who could forget the actress who created the role? Kathleen Foy I will make every effort to uphold the extremely high quality that they established. Hopefully, I look calm, collected and capable,” she had said.

While Imelda Staunton will take over as the Queen from Olivia Colman, Jonathan Pryce will essay Prince Philip. Dominic West will play Prince Charles, whereas Elizabeth Debicki will be the new Princess Diana.

Reportedly, season 5 of The Crown will revolve around the royal family’s life in 1990s. As reported by Variety, fans will also get to see a glimpse of the young Prince William and Prince Harry in this upcoming season. The last season of The Crown highlighted two characters during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign - Margaret Thatcher, who became the U.K.’s first female prime minister and Princess Diana.