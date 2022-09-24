Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's out! Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding teaser released on Netflix

    Titled ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’ Netflix dropped the first teaser of the much-awaited documentary on the ‘Lady Superstar’ and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding, showing some BTS moments from their marriage.

    It is out Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding teaser released on Netflix
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    The wait is finally over! Fans of south beauty Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been overjoyed since the time Netflix released the teaser of their much-awaited wedding film on Saturday. Titled ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale’, the documentary chronicles the life of the ‘Lady Superstar’ and her now-filmmaker husband. It also shows some glimpses from their star-studded wedding which was attended by superstars such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

    The one-minute teaser begins with the preparations that are going on for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding. It shows the BTS scenes behind what went around their wedding while the two begin to give their exclusive interviews to the makers of the show.

    In the beginning of the teaser, the man behind the camera asks Vignesh Shivan “Why Nayanthara?” The quirky filmmaker was quick in responding as he said, “Angelina Jolie also asked but she is not a person from south India so Nayanthara.”

    ALSO READ: Rana Naidu teaser: Glimpse of Desi adaptation of ‘Ray Donova’, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati is

    Watch the teaser here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    The teaser then shows Nayanthara, who proudly wears the badge of being the ‘Lady Superstar’, saying, “don’t understand the tags or the titles.” Next, Vignesh Shivan adds some beautiful words about his beau, as he says, “More than Nayanthara, she is a wonderful human being.”

    ALSO READ: Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK to NOT review films after Vikram Vedha; says ‘I quit’

    Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan got married at a star-rated resort in Mahabalipuram, this year in June. Their fairy-tale-like wedding was attended by many superstars such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman and Vijay Sethupathi, among many others. Theirs was one of the much-awaited weddings, particularly from the South film industry.

    Fans of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been intrigued by their love story since the beginning of their relationship. All those awaiting to know how it all started, will get a chance to hear the actual story from the horse’s mouth, as the couple will reveal some of the details in the rare interviews that they gave for the Netflix documentary.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
