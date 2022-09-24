Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK to NOT review films after Vikram Vedha; says ‘I quit’

    Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan who is popular for reviewing Bollywood films, has announced that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ will be the last film he will review.

    Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK to NOT review films after Vikram Vedha says I quit drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    If you are someone who enjoys film reviews by actor and self-claimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, then you might be disappointed to learn that KRK may not be reviewing any more films, post the theatrical release of ‘Vikram Vedha’.

    Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, KRK announced that the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer film, which is up for release on September 30, will be the last film that he will review. “I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood," he wrote. Furthermore, he also claimed that Bollywood did not accept him as a critic and that many cases were filed against him. "Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews.❤️,” wrote KRK.

    ALSO READ: Who was Louise Fletcher? Oscar-winner actor passes away 88

    Check out his tweet here:

    Soon after KRK put out the tweet, his followers on the microblogging site started commenting on his post. Several users took a jibe at the actor with one Manish Jain, tweeting, “Lol... Krk quitting 3 times every month! 😂” Another user, Rakesh Sahni, commented saying, “Ab kya ho gaya..kitne minute k liye quit kar rahe ho😅.”

    ALSO READ: 7 HOT and SEXY pics of Behati Prinsloo, Victoria’s Secret angel and Adam Levine’s wife

    However, amidst this, there were also fans of the actor who displayed their disappointment at KRK’s decision of quitting movie reviews. “Krk bhai ; your reviews are better than movie itself. Don't quit,” wrote one Tanishq, as he was joined by another one, named ‘Nandini, who said, “Yes KING KRK's reviewes are more entertaining than movie itself! You saved our lots of hard earned money by stopping us watching Wahiyat Bollywood films! Tell us what support you are expecting from Public.”

    Meanwhile, KRK, who is highly active on social media, recently put out a tweet in which he showed his willingness to join Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He had also tagged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the tweet along with Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
