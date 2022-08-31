Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Filmfare Award 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win best actor, actress; Shershaah registers most win

    The 67th Filmfare Awards were held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. While Shershaah and Sardar Udham won maximum awards, Ranveer Singh for 83 and Kriti Sanon for Mimi, were adjudged as Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Vicky Kaushal and Vidya Baalan were the critic’s choice.

    The 67th Filmfare Award 2022 complete list of winners drb
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    The 67th Filmfare Awards ceremony was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The awards ceremony was attended by the whose-who of the film industry including the likes of Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza who were seen on the red carpet.

    This year, the show was hosted by actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Several awards were announced in the various categories including best actor, best actress, director, film and song, among many others. 

    During the award show, Filmfare paid a heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood celebrities who passed away this year. Many artists like Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundra, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon attended the award function.

    ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio calls it quits with girlfriend Camila Morrone?

    Here is the complete list of winners:

    Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (83)
    Best Actress: Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
    Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)
    Best Actress (Critics): Vidya Balan (Sherni)
    Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah (Sardar Udham)
    Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)
    Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee, Varun Grover (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar)
    Best Supporting Actress: Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)
    Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
    Best Film (Critics): Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham)
    Best Film (Popular): Shershaah
    Best Director: Vishnu Vardhan (Shershaah)
    Best Choreography: Vijay Singh (Chaka Chak, Atrangi Re)
    Best Action: Shershaah
    Best Costume: Sardar Udham
    Best VFX: Sardar Udham
    Background Score: Sardar Udham
    Best Editing: Shershaah
    Best Sound Design: Sardar Udham
    Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai

    ALSO READ: Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta slays in cleavage-revealing plunging neckline top

    Female lyricist bags Filmfare, creates history: The Filmfare Award for Best Song was given to Kausar Munir for the song 'Lehra Do' from '83'. This is the first time a female lyricist has won a Filmfare Award. At the same time, B Praak won the Best Playback Singer award for the song ‘Man Bharaya’ from Shershaah, while Asees Kaur won the Best Female Playback Singer award for the song ‘Rataan Lambiyan’ by Shershaah.

    The best debutant awards: Sharvari Wagh won the Best Debut Female award for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' while in the male category, it was given to Ehan Bhat for '99 Songs'. Apart from this, the Best Debut Director award went to Seema Pahwa for 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi'.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
