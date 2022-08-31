Leonardo DiCaprio calls it quits with girlfriend Camila Morrone?

After being together for seven years, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly called it quits with his model-girlfriend Camila Morrone. Their alleged break-up comes months after Morrone’s 25 birthday.

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be single again as reports of him calling it quits with his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone has started doing rounds. The two had reportedly been together for seven years; they reportedly called it a day recently.

According to a report in The Sun, Leonard DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have grown apart. The report quoted an insider close to the actor. “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” quoted the report.

Camila Morrone turned 25 years old in June. She celebrated her birthday along with the ‘Wolf of Wallstreet’ actor. Leonardo DiCaprio (47) and Morrone have an age gap of 22 years between them.

ALSO READ: Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta slays in cleavage-revealing plunging neckline top

Interestingly, speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio’s past relationships, the actor never publicly dated anyone over the age of 25. Whether it was supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli or actor Blake Lively, none of them was over 25 years of age when they were in a relationship with Leo.

Coming back to Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, the latter was often trolled for the age gap that the two shared. Once a troll had written “over when you’re 25” while mocking Morrone. The irony, the two did reportedly spilt, months after Morrone’s 25th birthday.

ALSO READ: Is PSG star Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here

Camila Morrone had also addressed the age gap issue. She once said, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

In all these years, the women that Leonardo DiCaprio dated women who were either 25 or younger. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal are the women that Leo reportedly dated; none of these women was over 25 during the course of their relationship with the actor.