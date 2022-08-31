Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio calls it quits with girlfriend Camila Morrone?

    After being together for seven years, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly called it quits with his model-girlfriend Camila Morrone. Their alleged break-up comes months after Morrone’s 25 birthday.

    Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio calls it quits with girlfriend Camila Morrone drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be single again as reports of him calling it quits with his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone has started doing rounds. The two had reportedly been together for seven years; they reportedly called it a day recently.

    According to a report in The Sun, Leonard DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have grown apart. The report quoted an insider close to the actor. “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” quoted the report.

    Camila Morrone turned 25 years old in June. She celebrated her birthday along with the ‘Wolf of Wallstreet’ actor. Leonardo DiCaprio (47) and Morrone have an age gap of 22 years between them.

    ALSO READ: Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta slays in cleavage-revealing plunging neckline top

    Interestingly, speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio’s past relationships, the actor never publicly dated anyone over the age of 25. Whether it was supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli or actor Blake Lively, none of them was over 25 years of age when they were in a relationship with Leo.

    Coming back to Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, the latter was often trolled for the age gap that the two shared. Once a troll had written “over when you’re 25” while mocking Morrone. The irony, the two did reportedly spilt, months after Morrone’s 25th birthday.

    ALSO READ: Is PSG star Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here

    Camila Morrone had also addressed the age gap issue. She once said, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

    In all these years, the women that Leonardo DiCaprio dated women who were either 25 or younger. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal are the women that Leo reportedly dated; none of these women was over 25 during the course of their relationship with the actor.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa drb

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure drb

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure?

    Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; cricketer Irfan Pathan plays pivotal roles RBA

    Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; Irfan Pathan plays pivotal role

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report RBA

    Thiruchitrambalam box office collections: Dhanush's film crossed Rs. 83 crores worldwide; read report

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrest actor Kamal Rashid Khan AJR

    Here's why Mumbai Police arrested actor Kamal Rashid Khan

    Recent Stories

    Artemis-1: NASA's new launch attempt of its moon rocket on Saturday - adt

    Artemis-1: NASA's new launch attempt of its moon rocket on Saturday

    football EPL 2022-23, english premier league: I think it does not take a lot to beat us - Thomas Tuchel after Southampton stuns Chelsea-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I think it does not take a lot to beat us' - Tuchel after Southampton stuns Chelsea

    football ligue1 toulouse vs psg is Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here snt

    Is PSG star Kylian Mbappe dating Ines Rau, the first Playboy transgender model? Details here

    Explained: Why the naval ensign was changed from Cross of St George

    Explained: Why the naval ensign was changed from Cross of St George

    President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon