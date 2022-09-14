Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teddy Gentry, founding member of ‘Alabama’, arrested for weed possession

    The bassist and founding member of the popular band ‘Albama’, Teddy Gentry was arrested by the authorities for marijuana possession. However, he was released 30 minutes after his arrest.

    The bassist of the famed country group ‘Alabama’, Teddy Gentry, was arrested on Monday on the charges of possessing marijuana. Gentry is also a founding member of the popular band and was arrested in the band's home state in Georgia, United States of America.

    The 70-year-old bassist, Teddy Gentry, was booked by the Cherokee County police for unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. He was also booked for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, as per a report in People.

    As per a report in People, quoting a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, Teddy Gentry was released in less than 30 minutes based on his own recognizance. The report also claimed that the bassist does have a future court date.

    The report also stated that according to the law, unlawful possession of weed in the second degree means it was for personal use only. It also further said that both of Teddy Gentry's charges are “misdemeanours” since recreational marijuana is not “legal”.

    Furthermore, the report, quoting the spokesperson, said that Teddy Gentry was arrested after a deputy stopped the bassist’s speeding vehicle, which he was driving.

    While the spokesperson for the Sherrif’s office did confirm the arrest of Teddy Gentry to People, there has been no official word on the same from a representative of  Gentry or the band, ‘Alabama’. However, the band did comment saying that Gentry’s arrest may have an impact on the band's upcoming tour dates, which are scheduled to begin in December.

    Alabama was jointly founded by Teddy Gentry, along with his cousins Randy Owen and Jeff Cook. The band was started in the late 1960s as ‘Wild Country’ by the trio. However, the band’s name was later changed to ‘Alabama’ in the year 1977.

    The band, popularly known for their song ‘Dixieland Delight’ were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the year 2005.

