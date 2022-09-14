Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji announces sequel; here’s when you can watch it in theatres

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has raked in Rs 150 crore on the domestic front within days of its release. Now, the film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, has made a big announcement regarding its sequel.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has surprised everyone with its fantastic performance at the box office. Film’s director, Ayan Mukerji took nearly a decade to work on ‘Brahmastra’, before he finally released the part of the trilogy on September 9.

The makers of the ‘Astraverse’ of Brahmastra’ have already announced its sequel to be titled ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’. However, nothing more than the film’s title has been revealed. Despite that, there is excitement among the fans who have constantly been guessing about the star cast of the sequel.

Amidst this, a huge announcement regarding ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ has been made by none other than Ayan Mukerji himself. The director, who is presently basking in the glory of his film’s success, has openly talked about the second part of the film during an interview.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer drop on Tuesday

In his conversation, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he aims to release ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ by December 2025, although he has not announced the date yet. "We have our target," he said in the interview adding that they “want to make this film and release it three years from now”. “The first part of the film took a lot of time but now we have also learned how to make such films,” said Ayan.

Ayan Mukerji further said that work on the script of ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ began while they were working on ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. He said that it has already gone through several amendments and reforms, adding that he worked on it during the pandemic. However, Ayan also said that there is no definite timeline as to when the sequel will go on the floor.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Apart from these, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia were also seen in cameo roles.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on Gauri’s post over Aryan will leave you in splits