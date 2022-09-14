Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra Part One: Shiva: Ayan Mukerji announces sequel; here’s when you can watch it in theatres

    Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has raked in Rs 150 crore on the domestic front within days of its release. Now, the film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, has made a big announcement regarding its sequel.

    Brahmastra Part One Shiva Ayan Mukerji announces sequel here is when you can watch it in theatres drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 8:34 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has surprised everyone with its fantastic performance at the box office. Film’s director, Ayan Mukerji took nearly a decade to work on ‘Brahmastra’, before he finally released the part of the trilogy on September 9.

    The makers of the ‘Astraverse’ of Brahmastra’ have already announced its sequel to be titled ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’. However, nothing more than the film’s title has been revealed. Despite that, there is excitement among the fans who have constantly been guessing about the star cast of the sequel.

    Amidst this, a huge announcement regarding ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ has been made by none other than Ayan Mukerji himself. The director, who is presently basking in the glory of his film’s success, has openly talked about the second part of the film during an interview.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer drop on Tuesday

    In his conversation, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he aims to release ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ by December 2025, although he has not announced the date yet. "We have our target," he said in the interview adding that they “want to make this film and release it three years from now”. “The first part of the film took a lot of time but now we have also learned how to make such films,” said Ayan.

    Ayan Mukerji further said that work on the script of ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ began while they were working on ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. He said that it has already gone through several amendments and reforms, adding that he worked on it during the pandemic. However, Ayan also said that there is no definite timeline as to when the sequel will go on the floor.

    ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Apart from these, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia were also seen in cameo roles.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on Gauri’s post over Aryan will leave you in splits

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan hilarious comment on Gauri Khan post over Aryan Khan will leave you in splits drb

    Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on Gauri’s post over Aryan will leave you in splits

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; and top global brands like Prada and others cut ties RBA

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; top global brands like Prada and others cut ties

    Is Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Actor to charge Rs 10 crore; reports RBA

    Is Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Actor to charge Rs 10 crore; reports

    Brahmastra Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police latest post on road safety; take a look RBA

    Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police’s latest post on road safety; take a look

    Bigg Boss 16 updates: Salman Khan's show to have 'NO' rules this year; here's what actor said RBA

    Bigg Boss 16 updates: Salman Khan's show to have 'NO' rules this year; here's what actor said

    Recent Stories

    Election Commission delists 86 more political parties, another 253 declared 'inactive' AJR

    Election Commission delists 86 more political parties, another 253 declared 'inactive'

    Shah Rukh Khan hilarious comment on Gauri Khan post over Aryan Khan will leave you in splits drb

    Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on Gauri’s post over Aryan will leave you in splits

    Brahmastra box office report day 5 Collections for Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer drop on Tuesday drb

    Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer drop on Tuesday

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldnt avoid in a relationship SUR

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldn’t avoid in a relationship

    Ayushmann Khurran Did you know Andhadhun star once drank wife Tahira Kashyap breast milk? RBA

    Ayushmann Khurrana: Did you know Andhadhun star once drank wife Tahira Kashyap’s breast milk?

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon