Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer drop on Tuesday

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ cleared the Monday test by earning Rs 16 crore at the box office. However, this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer saw a further drop in collections on Tuesday. Continue reading to find out about the film’s report of its performance on day 5.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' surprised everyone with its collections. The movie which was facing boycott calls before its release did not only have a fantastic start at the box office on its opening day but also was quick to earn Rs 100 crore within three days of its release. But now after the weekend, there has been a tremendous decline in the earnings of this film. On Monday, there was a drop of 63% in the earnings which dropped further on Tuesday.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ collected Rs 16.5 crores. However, even after this, the film was said to have passed the Monday test. At the same time, its collections on Tuesday were less than that of Monday; meaning the film saw a dip for the second consecutive day. According to initial figures, 'Brahmastra' has collected Rs 14 crores on its fifth day. ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office collection: Ayan Mukerji’s film clears Monday test, beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' had earned Rs 36.42 crore on its opening day. After this there, the film saw a jump in its collections on Saturday and Sunday. The film did a great business of Rs 42.41 crore on Saturday and Rs 45.66 crore on Sunday. But, as the week began, the earnings went down drastically. ALSO READ: Brahmastra worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film recovers 50% cost in 3 days

So far, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has collected Rs 154.99 crore at the domestic box office within five days of its release. Take a look at the collections here: Day-wise Collection

Day 1 Friday: Rs 36.42 crore

Day 2 Saturday: Rs 42.41 crore

Day 3 Sunday: Rs 45.66 crore

Day 4 Monday: Rs 16.5 crore

Day 5 Tuesday: Rs 14.00 crore

Total: Rs 154.99 crore

