Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer drop on Tuesday

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 7:34 AM IST

    Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ cleared the Monday test by earning Rs 16 crore at the box office. However, this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer saw a further drop in collections on Tuesday. Continue reading to find out about the film’s report of its performance on day 5.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's most awaited film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' surprised everyone with its collections. The movie which was facing boycott calls before its release did not only have a fantastic start at the box office on its opening day but also was quick to earn Rs 100 crore within three days of its release. But now after the weekend, there has been a tremendous decline in the earnings of this film. On Monday, there was a drop of 63% in the earnings which dropped further on Tuesday.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ collected Rs 16.5 crores. However, even after this, the film was said to have passed the Monday test. At the same time, its collections on Tuesday were less than that of Monday; meaning the film saw a dip for the second consecutive day. According to initial figures, 'Brahmastra' has collected Rs 14 crores on its fifth day.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office collection: Ayan Mukerji’s film clears Monday test, beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' had earned Rs 36.42 crore on its opening day. After this there, the film saw a jump in its collections on Saturday and Sunday. The film did a great business of Rs 42.41 crore on Saturday and Rs 45.66 crore on Sunday. But, as the week began, the earnings went down drastically.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film recovers 50% cost in 3 days

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    So far, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has collected Rs 154.99 crore at the domestic box office within five days of its release. Take a look at the collections here:

    Day-wise Collection
    Day 1 Friday: Rs 36.42 crore
    Day 2 Saturday: Rs 42.41 crore
    Day 3 Sunday: Rs 45.66 crore
    Day 4 Monday: Rs 16.5 crore
    Day 5 Tuesday: Rs 14.00 crore
    Total: Rs 154.99 crore

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Speaking of the film which also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has minted roughly Rs 240 crore at the worldwide box office collection.  Made on a budget of Rs 410 crores, the film which also has an extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan has recovered at least 50% of its cost within four days of its release.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; and top global brands like Prada and others cut ties RBA

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; top global brands like Prada and others cut ties

    Is Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Actor to charge Rs 10 crore; reports RBA

    Is Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Actor to charge Rs 10 crore; reports

    Brahmastra Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police latest post on road safety; take a look RBA

    Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police’s latest post on road safety; take a look

    Bigg Boss 16 updates: Salman Khan's show to have 'NO' rules this year; here's what actor said RBA

    Bigg Boss 16 updates: Salman Khan's show to have 'NO' rules this year; here's what actor said

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut unveiles Vishak Nair's character as Sanjay Gandhi; take a look RBA

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut unveiles Vishak Nair's character as Sanjay Gandhi; take a look

    Recent Stories

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldnt avoid in a relationship SUR

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldn’t avoid in a relationship

    Ayushmann Khurran Did you know Andhadhun star once drank wife Tahira Kashyap breast milk? RBA

    Ayushmann Khurrana: Did you know Andhadhun star once drank wife Tahira Kashyap’s breast milk?

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 14 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2022: Good day for Virgo; Aries, Scorpio may face family dispute

    Numerology Prediction for September 14 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Elon Musk enjoys 'popcorn' time as whistleblower peiter mudge zatko testimony 'exposes' Twitter's security lapses snt

    Elon Musk enjoys 'popcorn' time as whistleblower 'exposes' Twitter's security lapses

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon