    Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2 will release on this date, check out

    Rejoice! Fans of Sushmita Sen. Aary season 2 is releasing very soon. Read to know complete details about the same. Sushmita Sen's Aarya was among the four nominees under the best drama category for the 49th edition of the International Emmy Awards. 

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 8:30 PM IST
    It looks like fans of Sushmita Sen are eagerly waiting for the second season of Aarya.  The 46-year-old actress had made a powerful comeback with the movie. Ahead of the release of the second season, the OTT platform thought of giving the fans a quick recap of season 1. Although this recap is different from the ones we have seen as it has Madhuri Dixit giving fans a quick throwback of the journey of Aarya.   

    The actress has charmed millions since years with her acting prowess and her beauty. Her narration of the first season of Aarya gives the fans a refresher of the excitement they had of the season. "Game recognises game. Queen recognises queen. Watch the one-and-only @MadhuriDixit recap the Season 1 of Hotstar Specials Aarya", read the caption.

    The diva in her sexy voice was seen introducing Sushmita Sen’s character from Aarya and also gave insight into all the ups and downs she had to go through. Madhuri was seeing maintaining her poise and grace as she was sitting in style on an oversized couch while making different movies on the chessboard.

     Sushmita Sen's Aarya was among the four nominees under the best drama category for the 49th edition of the International Emmy Awards. The web show was directed by Ram Madhvani. The stellar cast also included Chandrachud Singh and Sikander Kher. Aarya was the official remake of the famous Dutch series Penoza. The other nominated shows under this category are Chile's El Presidente, Israel's Tehran, and UK's There She Goes Season 2. Also read: Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win

    Ram Madhvani helmed Aarya season 2 will release on December 10 Disney+ Hotstar. The Sushmita Sen starrer action drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out, and keeping in pace with that the brilliant and roaring trailer of season 2 was unveiled recently. Also read:  International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out
     

     

     

