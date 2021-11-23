International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out

Nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards was announced recently. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen's popular web show Aarya were the nominees from India. Sadly, they did not make it big this year.

Nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards were announced a few days back with 44 nominees across 11 categories, spanning a record number of 24 countries. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das with Sushmita Sen's Aarya had bagged the nominations for India. For the unversed, the International Emmy Awards honours the excellence in TV programming produced outsides US. The trio had represented India at the awards ceremony; the nominations of the same were announced in September.

Although it was a great moment of pride for India to be among the nominees for the International Emmy Awards, as the results were announced, none out of the three nominated from India had won in the respected categories.

Nawazuddin, at the 47th International Emmy Awards in London back in 2019 had got the award on behalf of the McMafia cast. In Serious Men, the actor had essayed the role of a protagonist. The film is based on the movie of the same name by Manu Joseph. It narrates the story of a middle-aged man whose name is Ayyan Mani. He works as an assistant at the National Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. He has lived his life in a slum with his wife and son. He has been frustrated all his life. Ayyan later cooks up a story showing that his son is a science maverick, but matters take a funny turn when the lie gets out of his hand. Serious Men streams on Netflix.

Nawazuddin was pitted against British actor David Tennant (Des) and stars Roy Nik of Israel (Normali) and Christian Tappan of Colombia (El Robo del Siglo or The Great Heist). Tennant had won the International Emmy in this category.

Aarya was the second nomination under the best drama category. The series was nominated with Chile's El Presidente, Israel's Tehran and the second season of There She Goes from the UK. Tehran won under this category. Vir Das lost to Call My Agent. His comedy special on Netflix named Vir Das: For India had been nominated under the comedy section.