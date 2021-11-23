  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out

    Nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards was announced recently. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen's popular web show Aarya were the nominees from India. Sadly, they did not make it big this year.
     

    International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 11:05 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Nominations for the 2021 International Emmy Awards were announced a few days back with  44 nominees across 11 categories, spanning a record number of 24 countries. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das with Sushmita Sen's Aarya had bagged the nominations for India.  For the unversed, the International Emmy Awards honours the excellence in TV programming produced outsides US. The trio had represented India at the awards ceremony; the nominations of the same were announced in September.

    Although it was a great moment of pride for India to be among the nominees for the International Emmy Awards, as the results were announced, none out of the three nominated from India had won in the respected categories.

     Nawazuddin, at the 47th International Emmy Awards in London back in 2019 had got the award on behalf of the McMafia cast. In Serious Men, the actor had essayed the role of a protagonist. The film is based on the movie of the same name by Manu Joseph. It narrates the story of a middle-aged man whose name is  Ayyan Mani. He works as an assistant at the National Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai.  He has lived his life in a slum with his wife and son. He has been frustrated all his life. Ayyan later cooks up a story showing that his son is a science maverick, but matters take a funny turn when the lie gets out of his hand. Serious Men streams on Netflix. 

    Nawazuddin was pitted against British actor David Tennant (Des) and stars Roy Nik of Israel (Normali) and Christian Tappan of Colombia (El Robo del Siglo or The Great Heist). Tennant had won the International Emmy in this category.

    International Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das miss out

    Aarya was the second nomination under the best drama category. The series was nominated with Chile's El Presidente, Israel's Tehran and the second season of There She Goes from the UK. Tehran won under this category. Vir Das lost to Call My Agent. His comedy special on Netflix named Vir Das: For India had been nominated under the comedy section.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list SCJ

    International Emmy Awards 2021: The winners list

    Naga Chaitanya birthday: Nagarjuna's son wanted to marry Kamal Hassan's daughter once drb

    Naga Chaitanya birthday: Nagarjuna's son wanted to marry Kamal Haasan's daughter once

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    Kamal Haasan tests COVID-19 positive, here is how fans reacted

    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor SCJ

    Happy birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 must-know facts about Telugu actor

    Grammy nominations 2022 all you need to know about tuesdays nominations drb

    Grammy Nominations 2022: All you need to know about Tuesday’s nominations

    Recent Stories

    UP Elections 2022: State government likely to rename Yamuna Expressway after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee-dnm

    UP Elections 2022: State government likely to rename Yamuna Expressway after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    lionel messi cristiano ronaldo mohammad salah robert lewandowski among 11 shortlisted for best fifa mens player 2021 award

    Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Lewandowski among 11 shortlisted for Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award

    Coronavirus India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases-dnm

    Coronavirus: India records lowest daily COVID case rise in 543 days with 7,579 fresh cases

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Railways reacts after Sadhus question saffron attire for Ramayana Express train staff

    Delhi air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in very poor category-dnm

    Delhi's air quality improves slightly but continues to gasp for breath as AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

    Recent Videos

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Zojila Tunnel 1 hits major milestone, excavation work completed

    Video Icon
    Southern Command conducts 'Sagar Shakti' in Kutch Peninsula

    'Sagar Shakti' on display in the Kutch Peninsula (Watch)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon