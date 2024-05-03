Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on

    Deepak Tijori recently shared a story involving Saif Ali Khan and his former wife, Amrita Singh. During an interview, Tijori recounted an incident from the 90s concerning his film 'Pehla Nasha.' He mentioned how Saif, despite some disapproval from Amrita, showed support by appearing in a cameo for the movie. This revelation brings attention to the dynamics of Bollywood friendships and industry changes over time. Additionally, Tijori is set to return to the screen in the upcoming project 'Tipppsy'

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 3, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Deepak Tijori recently shared an intriguing anecdote about a past incident involving Saif Ali Khan and his then-wife, actress Amrita Singh. The veteran Bollywood actor disclosed the incident during a recent interview while discussing the lack of support from Bollywood stars for their friends' projects.

    Tijori revealed that during the making of his 1993 film 'Pehla Nasha,' directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, there was a scene where they wanted celebrity cameos for a premiere sequence. They had approached Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan for the roles of actors attending the premiere.

    According to Tijori, Saif Ali Khan had agreed to be a part of the scene and was getting ready at home when Amrita Singh questioned him about his plans. Saif informed her that he was going to shoot for a cameo in Tijori's film, to which Amrita reportedly expressed disbelief and disapproval, questioning the necessity of such gestures. Despite her reaction, Saif went ahead and filmed the scene with Tijori and Aamir Khan.

    ALSO READ: WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    Tijori reflected on the incident, highlighting how in the early 1990s, such acts of support weren't common among Bollywood stars. However, he noted that times have changed, and such gestures of solidarity are now even rarer in the industry.

    On a different note, Deepak Tijori is gearing up for his upcoming project 'Tipppsy,' marking his return to the screen.

