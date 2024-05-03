Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sabari REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? READ this

    Sabari Twitter Review: Anil Katz's newest psychological thriller, Sabari, stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role. The film, which was made in Telugu and dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, was released on May 3 amid great pre-release excitement.  

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    The film, which opened against strong competition on May 3, managed to secure a reasonable amount of bookings for its release show. Enthusiastic moviegoers who were able to witness the Sabari film ahead of the rest have rushed to social media to give their thoughts on the film. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar portrays Sanjana, a single mother with a mentally ill kid, in the film Sabari.

    The movie, which was made in many South languages Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, was released worldwide on May 3.

    Check out some tweets below that express your thoughts on the movie.

    About Sabari Cast and Crew 
    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ganesh Venkatraman, Shashank Siddamsetty, Rajshri Nair, Mime Gopi, Madhunandan, Bhadram, Ashrita Vemuganti, Krishna Teja, Keshav Deepak, Rajsekhar Aningi, Archana Ananth, Harshini Koduru, Pramodini, Viva Raghav, Bindhu Pagidimarri, Gemini Suresh, and Baby Niveksha, among others, play key roles in the psychological thriller.

    Anil Katz contributed to the film's story, script, screenplay, and direction. Nani Chamidishetty and Rahul Shrivatsav handled the film's cinematography, while Dharmendra Kakarla edited it. Gopi Sundar created the full background score and music.

