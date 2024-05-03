Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    First look of Nagarjuna in 'Kubera' unveiled during IPL. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, it's a mythological drama promising an intriguing cinematic experience

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 3, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    On May 2, audiences got their first glimpse of Nagarjuna in the upcoming film 'Kubera,' directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush. Premiering during the SRH vs RR IPL game on Star Sports, the promo introduced Nagarjuna in a mysterious role, sparking intrigue among viewers. Following the reveal, Nagarjuna shared the YouTube link to the first look on his official social media accounts.

    In the preview, Nagarjuna appears in a sharp blue shirt and black trousers, donning glasses amidst heavy rainfall, surrounded by trucks filled with cash. Towards the end, he is shown placing a 500 Rupee note atop piles of money.

    'Kubera' is highly anticipated as a pan-Indian film, directed by the National Award-winning Sekhar Kammula. Previously, Dhanush's first look from the movie was met with positive feedback.

    ALSO READ: Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika enters wedlock with Navaneeth Gireesh at Guruvayur temple; WATCH

    Currently, filming for 'Kubera' is progressing rapidly and is expected to conclude soon. As previously mentioned, the film is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, aiming for a broad audience appeal.

    The mythological drama 'Kubera' features Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Produced jointly by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, the film promises an exciting cinematic experience.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz RBA

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika Jayaram wedding with Navaneeth at Guruvayur temple; WATCH anr

    Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika enters wedlock with Navaneeth Gireesh at Guruvayur temple; WATCH

    Parineeti Chopra sings patriotic song on DD National; old video from her teen years goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Parineeti Chopra sings patriotic song on DD National; old video from her teen years goes VIRAL - WATCH

    cricket IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..' RKK

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..'

    Recent Stories

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Google writes to US government, wants it to update immigration policies for AI and cybersecurity talent

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz RBA

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 03: Check 1 gram and 8 grams gold rate anr

    Kerala Gold Rate today, May 03: Check 1 gram and 8 grams gold rate

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees vkp

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees

    Lok sabha Elections 2024 PM Modi prediction comes true Congress Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s prediction comes true! Rahul Gandhi to contest from another seat (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon