Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' latest boyfriend have a criminal record? Read THIS

    42-year-old Britney Spears reportedly fought with her reported boyfriend, 37-year-old Paul Richard Soliz, at the Chateau Marmont, leaving the singer injured. She was spotted topless with hardly any clothing on her body, wrapped in a blanket and barefoot outside a hotel.

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' latest boyfriend have a criminal record? RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    The current incident involving Britney Spears have everyone alarmed. The pop artist was photographed in a state of devastation, leaving Chateau Marmont in the early hours of Thursday morning, wearing just a blanket and walking barefoot. Spears seemed dishevelled, clutching a pillow on her breast and virtually topless. She had noticeable injury marks on her knees. While these photos startled and concerned her fans, rumours indicate that the Gimme More singer got into a violent altercation with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, inside the hotel.

    According to reports, an ambulance was called to the Chateau Marmont late at night. “We received a 911 call reporting an adult female who had been injured. The caller did not have much information regarding the injury’s nature, but an ambulance was sent,” said the LAFD rep.

    Also Read: WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    According to TMZ, Britney and Paul Soliz had a heated argument that escalated into physical violence. However, Britney has yet to issue a firm comment on the persistent rumours surrounding her 'abusive' relationship with her boyfriend. As the worrying revelations continue to make news, find out more about Britney Spears' current boyfriend.  

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz?
    Paul Richard Soliz first met Britney Spears in 2022 when he was engaged to perform maintenance duties around her house. At the time, Spears was still married to Sam Asghari. While the exact date is unknown, a US Weekly article claims they began dating when she separated from her spouse. Soliz also talked with the magazine, describing Britney as "a phenomenal and very positive woman."

    Does Paul Richard Soliz have a criminal record?
    However, his past raises worries. Soliz has a criminal record that includes penalties for child endangerment, driving without a licence and disturbing the peace. Soliz was also arrested in December 2020 on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

    Also Read: Who is Navaneeth Gireesh? Meet Malayalam star Jayaram's son-in-law

    After pleading no contest, he was sentenced to two years probation and about 90 days in jail. “I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record, I get it. I’m a working man. I own my own business,” Soliz told Us Weekly. During this period, he also claimed to have children, Spears having met some of them.  

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on ATG

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on

    Sabari REVIEW Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? RBA

    Sabari REVIEW: Is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's psychological thriller worth watching? READ this

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled ATG

    WATCH - Nagarjuna's look from Dhanush's 'Kubera' OUT; mysterious first look unveiled

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz RBA

    Distressed Britney Spears walks out of hotel topless, holds pillow after fight with beau Paul Richard Soliz

    Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika Jayaram wedding with Navaneeth at Guruvayur temple; WATCH anr

    Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika enters wedlock with Navaneeth Gireesh at Guruvayur temple; WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Gold price on May 3: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise gcw

    Gold price on May 3: Know 22 and 24 carat rate city-wise

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: MLA HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu face allegations of kidnapping victim vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Victim's son accuses HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu of kidnapping mother

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on ATG

    Deepak Tijori reveals SHOCKING incident about Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan from the 90s; Read on

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Incredibly exciting market Apple CEO Tim Cook says very pleased about strong double digit growth in India gcw

    'Incredibly exciting market': Apple CEO Tim Cook says ‘very pleased’ about strong double-digit growth in India

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon