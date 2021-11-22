  • Facebook
    Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win

    The 49th International Emmy Awards will be aired on Tuesday, November 23, at 5.30 am IST. India's three nominations have come a year after the nation registered a power-packed performance at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 11:01 AM IST
    The 49th edition of the International Emmy Awards will be presented by  Yvonne Orji. The other presenters would be  Aidan Quinn, Brian d'Arcy James, Vanessa Williams, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana and Angelica. 

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen's popular web show Aarya will be the nominees from India. The nominations for the  International Emmy Awards were announced on November 23 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There have been 44 Nominees across 11 categories from 24 countries.  

    During an exclusive interview with India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about the International Emmys nomination. He had said that the nomination for Serious Men had made him feel validated that he is not part of any rat race to win an award.  

     Sushmita Sen's Aarya is among the four nominees under the best drama category. The web show was directed by  Ram Madhvani. The stellar cast also included  Chandrachud Singh and Sikander Kher. Aarya was the official remake of the famous Dutch series Penoza. The other nominated shows under this category are Chile's El Presidente, Israel's Tehran, and UK's There She Goes Season 2. 

    Vir Das' comedy special on Netflix named  Vir Das: For India has been nominated under the comedy section. The other nominees under this category are France's Call My Agent, UK's Motherland: Christmas Special and Colombia series Promesas de Campana.  

    India's three nominations have come a year after the nation registered a power-packed performance at the  48th International Emmy Awards. Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime had won the best drama series in November 2020. The other two nominations from India included Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots and Arjun Mathur for his role in Made in Heaven.On the other side, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay has also been the first Korean series to be nominated under the  International Emmys. 

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 11:02 AM IST
