    'Sushant Singh Rajput was MURDERED...' claims Cooper hospital employee who conducted autopsy

    Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. While the investigation termed his death as suicide, his family claimed foul play. Now, in latest development, Roopkumar Shah, who did Sushant’s postmortem, claimed the same and added that there were several marks on the actor’s body and neck.

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    Even after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death happened more over two years ago, stunning new information about it keeps coming to light. Roopkumar Shah, a worker at Cooper Hospital who attended SSR's post-mortem, has now made the horrifying admission that the actor had many marks on his neck when his body was delivered to the hospital.

    According to various media reports, Shah said, "We had received five dead bodies for postmortem at the Cooper Hospital when Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. One of those five bodies belonged to a VIP. He was identified as Sushant when we went to do a postmortem, and there were multiple markings on his body in addition to two to three marks on his neck."

    He said the postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order. Speaking further, Shah said, "When I initially saw Sushant's body, I immediately told my seniors that I thought it was a murder rather than a suicide. I even advised them to follow the regulations when working. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem in the night only."

    Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. His sudden demise had left everyone shocked and disturbed. 

    The actor's family suspected foul play even though the inquiry classified his death as a "suicide." For months, the hashtag "Justice For SSR" was often used in tweets. Before being forwarded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation, the Mumbai Police looked into his death. Rhea Chakraborty, an actress and Sushant's girlfriend, was arrested and charged of obtaining illegal substances for SSR.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
