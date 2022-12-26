Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Abb interval to karo yaar': Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus erupts a meme fest on Twitter - READ

    Bollywood did not have any hit movies in 2022. It has only gotten worse with another big-budget film Cirkus which failed miserably at the box office this time. Cirkus has gotten badly roasted by audiences, and fans for its bad storyline and equally worse performances by the entire star-cast. Now even social media users are having a gala time as they are mocking the film with a meme fest on Twitter.

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 4:33 PM IST

    After a long time, since the world has got normalcy in the post-COVID-19 era, we know how audiences and fans missed watching Ranveer Singh's hit films since his last one, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83, also tanked at the box office. The avid Bollywood lovers and connoisseurs waiting for his comeback have got disappointed. Cirkus failed to create a magical spell at the box office. The audiences have also slammed Rohit Shetty for hitting another new low this time.

    Ardent fans have roasted noted filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They have called him out for a bad script and poor comedy with lower-than-average punchlines that did not have the zing alongside the Rohit Shetty touch. Cirkus flopping and garnering lukewarm reviews overall was a big blow for pan-Indian South actress Pooja Hegde, whose last film, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, was also a flop, and now this one has also tanked. For Jacqueline, the film has been a box-office dud. She has also not been garnering any rave reviews for her performance.

    While the songs did create a positive buzz for the film, now after watching this film in theatres, the netizens and fans have actively taken to the micro-blogging platform Twitter. They have turned Twitter into a tweets fest. They are bashing the makers for one of the worst films in 2022. 

    Since the film released in theatres, both Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have, got subjected to fans' wrath and the audience's ire constantly. Unfortunately, this comic caper failed to impress audiences and critics as well. With its lazy and boring storyline and wasted star cast not being used correctly in the film, Cirkus has become the latest target for audiences and social media users to make memes out of it. It is true that Cirkus has got rejected by audiences and once excited fans of Rohit Shetty.

    Almost everyone is now trolling the movie with laughable memes and smart remarks. Fans have also expressed their displeasure over the cast's bad acting. Rohit Shetty .. You owe us an apology for #Cirkus .. We should have guessed it when you started with a spelling mistake .. @RohitShetty_FC expects better !!," said a fan. "Dear #Cirkus, Welcome to #RanveerSingh's Multiverse Of Madness #TunishaSharma #MerryChristmas," a fan said. "Bollywood is having bad Christmas since last 5 years and this year #Cirkus was the biggest disaster of all. It was a washout from day 1," a fan added.

