Here's how Anushka Sharma celebrated Chakda Xpress shooting wrap with Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma has been working on her latest Bollywood project Chakda Xpress, a cricket movie based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. She wrapped up the shooting on Monday, and here's how she celebrated it.

Indian actress Anushka Sharma, the wife of former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, was involved in her most contemporary Bollywood project Chakda Xpress, the life of legendary former Indian woman cricketer and pacer Jhulan Goswami. It is her second Bollywood movie based on cricket, which is set to be released next year. Meanwhile, after nearly shooting for the film the whole year, she finally wrapped it up on Monday. She took to her social media to share the update on the same, as she, along with Jhulan and the entire crew, celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake and sharing some shots from the sets.

After cutting the cake, Anushka is seen hugging director Prosit Roy while the entire crew and Jhulan applaud the moment.

In another picture, Jhulan is posing with the film's clapperboard, while in the other photo, Anushka does the same with the director and writer Abhishek Banerjee.

In another image, Jhulan is holding the clapper board against the sleeping director, possibly trying to prank him.

Lastly, Anushka also shared a close-up view of the cake that she and the entire crew cut to celebrate the wrapping up of the movie.

