    Here's how Anushka Sharma celebrated Chakda Xpress shooting wrap with Jhulan Goswami

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 3:23 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma has been working on her latest Bollywood project Chakda Xpress, a cricket movie based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. She wrapped up the shooting on Monday, and here's how she celebrated it.

    Image credit: Anushka Sharma/Facebook

    Indian actress Anushka Sharma, the wife of former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, was involved in her most contemporary Bollywood project Chakda Xpress, the life of legendary former Indian woman cricketer and pacer Jhulan Goswami. It is her second Bollywood movie based on cricket, which is set to be released next year. Meanwhile, after nearly shooting for the film the whole year, she finally wrapped it up on Monday. She took to her social media to share the update on the same, as she, along with Jhulan and the entire crew, celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake and sharing some shots from the sets.

    Image credit: Anushka Sharma/Facebook

    After cutting the cake, Anushka is seen hugging director Prosit Roy while the entire crew and Jhulan applaud the moment.

    ALSO READ: 'OVERTHINKING IS A PERCEPTION THAT HAS FOLLOWED ME EVER SINCE I DEBUTED' - RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN

    Image credit: Anushka Sharma/Facebook

    In another picture, Jhulan is posing with the film's clapperboard, while in the other photo, Anushka does the same with the director and writer Abhishek Banerjee.

    Image credit: Anushka Sharma/Facebook

    In another image, Jhulan is holding the clapper board against the sleeping director, possibly trying to prank him.

    ALSO READ: YEAREND 2022: FROM SHREYAS IYER TO MOHAMMED SIRAJ - HOW TEAM INDIA FARED IN ODIS?

    Image credit: Anushka Sharma/Facebook

    Lastly, Anushka also shared a close-up view of the cake that she and the entire crew cut to celebrate the wrapping up of the movie.

    Image credit: IMDB

    "It's a wrap on #ChakdaXpress, and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!" captioned the pictures and the post, Anushka.

