Boney Kapoor subtly confirms daughter Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

While the rumors of Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor seemingly rekindling her romance with ex-beau Shikhar Pahariya have been floating in media, there is another new update for the same. Apparently, Janhvi Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor, might have subtly confirmed their relationship with recent pictures.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has restarted her romance with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Of late, the two have been making frequent public appearances together. Even recently, Janhvi- Shikhar stole all the spotlight at the star-studded birthday bash of Anil Kapoor.

Interestingly, what was more striking here was how Bollywood star, Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, happily posed with Shikhar for the paparazzi. Not only this, but the producer kept one arm on Shikhar’s shoulder while posing for photos. Several pictures of Boney getting clicked with Shikhar Pahariya have surfaced online. In these pictures, it was evident how Shikhar was constantly blushing and smiling, standing next to the ace producer. Nonetheless, these adorable pictures speak volumes about the bond they share with each other. Both of them looked really comfortable in the snaps. Their comfort level and rapport was clearly evident in the pictures.

Soon after these pictures surfaced on social media online, netizens started wondering if Boney Kapoor has finally confirmed Janhvi’s relationship with Shikhar with his warm gesture. Some users even claimed that film producer Boney Kapoor knows details about this couple dating each other.

At the glamorous birthday bash of Bollywood's iconic star Anil Kapoor, the Dhadak actress looked smoking hot in a short off-shoulder shimmery dress. On the other hand, Shikhar looked handsome and hunk dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans. Anil Kapoor threw a grand and starry party to ring in his 66th birthday at his residence. This birthday bash was attended by all members of his family and close friends from the industry. Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Jackie Shroff with several others, were spotted at the celebrations.

A few days ago, Janhvi got clicked with rumored beau, Shikhar, grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, at Kunal Rawal's fashion show in Delhi. Their pictures of partying together went viral on social media. The rumored couple also went on a vacation to Maldives last month.