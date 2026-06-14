Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved actors in the film industry. His untimely death on June 14, 2020, shocked his entire fandom. To date, he trends on social media. As today marks his sixth death anniversary, fans are trending and recalling his best work. Keep scrolling to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the ultimate star who made millions of hearts beat with his exceptional acting skills, on-screen presence, and ravishing smile. There's no doubt that he was a phenomenal actor, but how his story ended continues to shatter the hearts of his fans. Yes, on June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death shocked many. The entire film industry was taken aback by the loss of this extraordinary talent.

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SSR's Death Anniversary Today

What followed next was an absolute nightmare for his fans and family. From the NCB-led drug probe to the alleged suicide theory, fans, to date, refuse to believe that the actor allegedly took his own life. He continues to trend on social media every other day. However, the postmortem and medical reports from Cooper Hospital stated that his death was caused by asphyxia due to hanging. Later, according to a few more reports, a special panel of medical experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) re-evaluated the autopsy reports. They officially ruled it a suicide and stated there was no foul play or evidence of murder.

SSRians Trend The Late Star On Social Media

On the account of his death anniversary, his fans who lovingly call themselves ‘SSRians’ are trending him on social media, whilst remembering his best films. From MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, to many more, fans' hearts are truly breaking, remembering the demise of such an exceptional talent. Take a look.

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On the Work Front

The actor's movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput was Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi.