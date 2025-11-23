Casting director Mukesh Chhabra fondly recalled his memories with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the star of his debut film 'Dil Bechara'. He also revealed that his second directorial was delayed after his mother's death but will be announced soon.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra remembered his dear friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while recalling his debut and the actor's last film, 'Dil Bechara'. Mukesh Chhabra is one of the renowned casting directors of Bollywood, who is known for selecting the cast in films like 'Rockstar', 'Dangal', 'Rang De Basanti' and others. While talking to ANI, Mukesh Chhabra recalled his happy memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the lead role in his directorial debut 'Dil Bechara'. The actor passed away due to suicide at his home in 2020.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

"Even today, I have Sushant's memory with me. I always remember my conversations with him. I remember every single thing with Sushant. It's not just one memory; it's a whole story. I think I actually need 2-3 days to explain all the memories I have with him," said Mukesh Chhabra.

He continued, "I miss him staying in the office a lot. I miss him eating and sleeping in my office a lot. I miss fighting with him, arguing, acting, and auditioning. If he wasn't acting or shooting, he was in my office. I miss him in my office all the time."

'Dil Bechara' served as the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput, which was released after his demise.

On Future Directorials

Meanwhile, Mukesh Chhabra also reflected on the lack of his directorials after 'Dil Bechara'. He said that his directorial journey halted after his debut due to the demise of his mother.

"I was about to direct my second film, then I lost my mother. I think now I'm fully ready. I'm going to start my next film very, very, very soon. I think, by next year, you'll see me announcing my second film," said Mukesh Chhabra.

Mukesh Chhabra is currently attending the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa. The festival is set to run till November 28. (ANI)