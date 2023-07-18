Sunny Leone apologises to husband, says "RyanGosling is Ken, then I am def his #Barbie'

The 'Barbie' craze is quickly spreading, and Bollywood is jumping on board with a desi twist. From red carpet queen to fashion icon, our favourite celebrities are channelling their inner dolls and adding a dash of Indian glitz to the Barbie realm.

Everyone is eagerly anticipating the new 'Barbie' movie, which will debut on July 21, 2023. The Barbie craze is quickly spreading, and Bollywood is jumping on board with a desi twist. From red carpet queen to fashion icon, our favourite celebrities are channelling their inner dolls and adding a dash of Indian glitz to the Barbie realm. These Bollywood stars effortlessly embody the 'Barbie'-inspired aesthetic thanks to their gorgeous costumes, immaculate makeup, and gorgeous hairdo. Sunny Leone recently adopted her inner Barbie and transformed into a real-life Barbie doll! She's living the Barbie dream in her orange bodycon dress, sparkling pink blazer, and sassy pink wig.

Taking to social media, she shared the video and wrote in the caption: If @RyanGosling is Ken, then I am def his #Barbie….sorry @DanielWeber99.

Sunny Leone was pleased when her picture 'Kennedy' received a seven-minute standing ovation at the 76th Cannes picture Festival. Sunny Leon has struggled in Bollywood to get off her "babydoll" stereotype and land heavy roles from directors. The Anurag Kashyap-directed film's Grand Lumiere Theatre world premiere took place earlier this year. Sunny has recently discussed how difficult it has been for her to be taken seriously as a performer in Bollywood.

Sunny addressed the personal characteristics that contributed to her success in a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia. "I believe that the concept of having both business and street smarts definitely helped me out. For me, it didn't take my entire brain to understand how it all worked. Facts concerning the business or facts regarding how things functioned have to be the deciding factor. In order for the businesses to have what they desired and for me to receive what I desired, I studied every contract and corrected them as well. I wasn't being taken advantage of, so there wasn't a situation.

