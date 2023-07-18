Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppenheimer in India: Christopher Nolan's film tickets sold at Rs 2,450; read details

    Hollywood film Oppenheimer is already causing a massive buzz in India, with tickets being sold at Rs 2,450. And in some places, 3am and 12 am shows tickets for Christopher Nolan's film are almost sold out

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    Booking for Oppenheimer has begun in India, and tickets are quickly filling. The Christopher Nolan film is generating a lot of buzz in India, and its clash with Barbie adds to the excitement. According to reports, the film has sold over 2 lakh tickets in India alone. While ticket prices vary by city in India, the most expensive ticket in the country costs Rs 2,450 (without taxes) and is already sold out.

    The pricey ticket is being offered in Mumbai for a night screening on the first day of the film's release at the PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel. Surprisingly, the entire row has been sold out. The performance also sells seats for Rs 1,800, nearly sold out.

    Oppenheimer will perform at 3 a.m., as originally stated. It has recently been confirmed that IMAX screenings in Mumbai begin as early as 12:01 a.m., and that seats are nearly sold out. Many IMAX cinemas in Mumbai also have performances at 3 and 3:30 a.m., 7:30 and 8 a.m.

    Oppenheimer, directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker, centres around J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), who is responsible for the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's book "American Prometheus," published in 2005.

    About Oppenheimer
    While Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt plays Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, J. Robert Oppenheimer's wife and a scientist and botanist specialising in radiation impacts. Florence Pugh has been cast in the part of Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist with whom Oppenheimer had an affair while a professor and continued to visit after his marriage. The adversary, Lewis Strauss, is played by Robert Downey Jr.
     

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
