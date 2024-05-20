Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: PM Modi appeals to people to vote in 'record numbers'

This phase holds particular significance due to the high-profile nature of several key constituencies, such as Raebareli, Amethi, and Lucknow, where the political futures of prominent leaders will be determined.

As voting in 49 seats across six states and two union territories (UTs) began in the fifth round of Lok Sabha Elections on Monday (May 20) at 7 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote in "record numbers". He also encouraged women and young people to utilise their voting rights.

“As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise,” PM Modi posted on X.

The future of numerous powerful politicians will be decided today as 49 seats spread across six states and two union territories (UTs) vote in the current general elections' fifth round.



Since the political destiny of several well-known figures will be decided in high-profile seats like Raebareli, Amethi, and Lucknow, this period is very important. Voters will exercise their right to vote in this phase from a wide range of geographic locations, representing the nation's diversified political environment.

The districts under consideration are not just any seats; they are historically and politically significant, frequently attracting strong media attention and public interest. Raebareli and Amethi, both in Uttar Pradesh, are particularly remarkable. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 come from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

