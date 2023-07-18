Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for Taylor Swift's fans; singer becomes first female artist with 4 albums in Billboard's Top 10

    Taylor Swift achieved enormous achievement after the release of her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The singer becomes the first female artist in 60 years to achieve this.

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Taylor Swift is crushing records and dominating the music charts. The Blank Space singer is now the first female musician to have four albums rank in the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously. Billboard recognised her tremendous achievement on Sunday, following the publication of her current album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). It is her third re-recorded album, following Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), which was released on July 7.

    When Speak Now (Taylor's Version) arrived at the top of the Billboard 200 list, she was able to add a flashy feather to her music career.

    This happened at a time when three of her previous albums were already in the top ten of the chart. According to reports, her previous release Midnights, which was published in October 2022, is at number 5, her 2019 release Lover is at number 7, and her 2020 release Folklore is at number 10. Notably, only three musicians, including her, have achieved the great accomplishment in Billboard history. Herb Alpert had four albums in the top ten music charts in 1966. Going Places was ranked second, Whipped Cream & Other Delights was ranked third, South of the Border was ranked ninth, and The Lonely Bull was ranked tenth.

    Swift took to Instagram to celebrate the re-release of Speak Now with her fans. She wrote, "It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20."

    The singer continues, "I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now. Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks!"

    The singer talks about how she again recorded the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album at 32. In her note further, Taylor wrote, "memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work.” The singer then thanked her fans and said, “Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall. Speak Now (MY VERSION!) is out now."

    Swift is now on her Eras tour, where she celebrated the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) alongside Taylor Lautner and Joey King in Kansas City. The singer is now on tour in the United States and will return to Asia in 2024.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 9:48 AM IST
