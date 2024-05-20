Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 23.6% voter turnout in 49 seats till 11 am across 49 constituencies

    The third phase took place on May 7, encompassing 94 constituencies in 12 states, while the fourth phase saw 96 constituencies in 10 states vote on May 13. Today's fifth phase has eight states, with subsequent phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1, covering 57 constituencies in seven and eight states, respectively.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 5 key seats candidates in fray polling percentage live updates AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Voting is underway for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with voters in 49 parliamentary constituencies across eight states casting their ballots to elect the new government.

    The election process began on April 19, with the first phase covering 102 constituencies across 21 states. The second phase followed on April 26, covering 89 constituencies in 13 states.

    The phase 5 has recorded 23.6% voter turnout in 49 seats till 11 am.

    Spoof video featuring Sonia, Rahul Gandhi takes aim at Congress legacy (WATCH)

    The third phase took place on May 7, encompassing 94 constituencies in 12 states, while the fourth phase saw 96 constituencies in 10 states vote on May 13. Today's fifth phase involves eight states, with subsequent phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1, covering 57 constituencies in seven and eight states, respectively.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key seats

    Bihar (5 seats): Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur, Valmiki Nagar
    Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat): Jammu
    Ladakh (1 seat): Ladakh
    Jharkhand (4 seats): Chatra, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Giridih
    Maharashtra (13 seats): Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhinwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Maval
    Odisha (5 seats): Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska, Sambhalpur
    Uttar Pradesh (14 seats): Jhansi, Hamirpur, Dhaurahra, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Gonda, Sultanpur
    West Bengal (7 seats): Barrackpore, Howrah, Ulluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag, Tamluk

    Patanjali's 'soan papdi' fails quality test, Baba Ramdev's company official, 2 others arrested

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key candidates

    Several high-profile leaders are contesting in this phase. Some of the notable candidates include:

    Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) vs. Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)
    Amethi: Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress) vs. Smriti Irani (BJP)
    Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs. Ravidas Mehrotra (SP)
    Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP) vs. Bhushan Patil (Congress)
    Mumbai North Central: Ujjwal Nikam (BJP) vs. Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)
    Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP) vs. Ram Bhagat Mishra (SP)
    Hajipur: Chirag Paswan (LJP) vs. Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD)
    Saran: Rohini Acharya (RJD) vs. Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)
    Baramulla: Omar Abdullah (NC) vs. Sajad Lone (Peoples Conference) and Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP)

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
