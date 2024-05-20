Lok Sabha elections 2024: 23.6% voter turnout in 49 seats till 11 am across 49 constituencies
The third phase took place on May 7, encompassing 94 constituencies in 12 states, while the fourth phase saw 96 constituencies in 10 states vote on May 13. Today's fifth phase has eight states, with subsequent phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1, covering 57 constituencies in seven and eight states, respectively.
Voting is underway for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with voters in 49 parliamentary constituencies across eight states casting their ballots to elect the new government.
The election process began on April 19, with the first phase covering 102 constituencies across 21 states. The second phase followed on April 26, covering 89 constituencies in 13 states.
The phase 5 has recorded 23.6% voter turnout in 49 seats till 11 am.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key seats
Bihar (5 seats): Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur, Valmiki Nagar
Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat): Jammu
Ladakh (1 seat): Ladakh
Jharkhand (4 seats): Chatra, Lohardaga, Ranchi, Giridih
Maharashtra (13 seats): Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhinwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South, Maval
Odisha (5 seats): Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska, Sambhalpur
Uttar Pradesh (14 seats): Jhansi, Hamirpur, Dhaurahra, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Gonda, Sultanpur
West Bengal (7 seats): Barrackpore, Howrah, Ulluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag, Tamluk
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key candidates
Several high-profile leaders are contesting in this phase. Some of the notable candidates include:
Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) vs. Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)
Amethi: Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress) vs. Smriti Irani (BJP)
Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs. Ravidas Mehrotra (SP)
Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP) vs. Bhushan Patil (Congress)
Mumbai North Central: Ujjwal Nikam (BJP) vs. Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)
Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP) vs. Ram Bhagat Mishra (SP)
Hajipur: Chirag Paswan (LJP) vs. Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD)
Saran: Rohini Acharya (RJD) vs. Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)
Baramulla: Omar Abdullah (NC) vs. Sajad Lone (Peoples Conference) and Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP)
