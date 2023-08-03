Sunil Grover turns 46: From earning 500 rupees to owning crores, his journey to stardom

Sunil Grover, the renowned comedian and actor, started with humble earnings of 500 rupees per month. Now a millionaire, he owns properties worth 22 crores, including a 2.5-crore bungalow in Mumbai. His annual earnings exceed 3 crores, charging 10 to 15 lakhs per TV episode and 50 to 60 lakhs for films. This talented actor is celebrating his 46th birthday today.

Sunil Grover celebrates his 46th birthday today. He was born in 1977 in Mandi Dabwali, Haryana. It's worth noting that he used to earn only 500 rupees per month at one point, but today, he is the owner of properties worth crores. Sunil has worked in both comedy shows and films.

He is no longer dependent on any identity and has a massive fan following across television, live shows, and films.

Sunil Grover had a passion for acting since childhood, and this dream brought him to Mumbai. However, before making it to the small screen, he worked as a radio jockey and entertained people with his jokes on the radio.

The famous comedian Jaspal Bhatti was the first one to recognize Sunil Grover's talent, and after that, he received several offers for shows. Everyone knows him for his famous character Gutthi, but very few know that the inspiration for this character came from one of his college classmates.

Sunil Grover, who used to earn only 500 rupees a month when he came to Mumbai, is now a millionaire. According to reports, he owns properties worth approximately 22 crores.

His popularity soared when he worked in television comedy shows, which also contributed to his increasing income. He now owns his bungalow in Mumbai, which is valued at around 2.5 crores.

Sunil Grover's annual earnings exceed 3 crores. He charges around 10 to 15 lakhs per episode and around 50 to 60 lakhs for a film.

Sunil Grover has worked in television shows, films, and web series. He first appeared in Ajay Devgn's film "Pyar To Hona Hi Tha." Apart from that, he has also appeared in films like "Ghajini," "HeroPanti," "Baaghi," and "Bharat." His upcoming film is "Jawaan" with Shah Rukh Khan.