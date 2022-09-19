Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police

    On Wednesday (September 14) the Delhi Police questioned Jacqueline Fernandez for more than eight hours over the gifts she received from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
     

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 8:25 AM IST

    The legal team for Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez revealed to a media outlet on Sunday that she will be required to appear before the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Monday for interrogation about an extortion case connected to suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

    According to reports, the actor and the legal team arrived in the national capital late on Sunday night.

    On Wednesday, Fernandez was questioned by the Delhi Police about the presents she stole from Chandrashekhar for more than eight hours. She ran into difficulties after the suspected conman's extortion case involving Rs 215 crore listed her as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Police officers questioned actress Nora Fatehi and Mumbai resident Pinky Irani, who is charged with introducing Fernandez to Chandrashekhar.

    Also Read: Video: Urfi Javed dons a black bikini with unique skirt, showing off her curves; is it Yay or Nay?

    In a charge sheet submitted on August 17, the ED named Fernandez as a defendant in a high-profile money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar. The ED claims that he gave luxury automobiles and other pricey presents like handbags to Fatehi and Fernandez.

    A senior officer with the EOW who interrogated Fernandez reportedly said that she disregarded their advice to be wary of Chandrashekhar despite having received it from her co-stars. The officer added, "Her co-stars warned her to be aware of him, yet she continued meeting him and taking expensive presents like automobiles and pedigree dogs."

    According to the charge sheet, the actress' friends and family "also benefited "allegedly from her marriage to Chandrashekhar. In February 2021, "Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware of the criminal past of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the knowledge that Leena Maria Paul is his wife. She decided to ignore his criminal history and continued to conduct business with him "It is read.

    Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know

    Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, is among the high-profile persons Chandrashekhar, who is presently in jail for a Rs 215 crore extortion case, is suspected of defrauding.

    The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing interrogated Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby, and Irani for over five hours on Thursday.

    Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know

    “We had already questioned Fatehi, but we wanted to seek details about who received a car as a gift from Chandrashekhar’s wife after she attended an event for the couple in Chennai and check details of the bank statements of her brother-in-law,” the officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    According to the authorities, the interrogation showed that Irani approached Fatehi in January on behalf of Chandrashekhar. Fatehi alleged that Chandrashekhar's wife gave her an upscale purse and a vehicle instead of paying her to attend a studio opening ceremony in Chennai.

    Although they have just had a few WhatsApp exchanges, Fatehi claims she has never met Chandrashekhar. According to reports, she severed all relations with him after growing suspicious of Chandrashekhar's numerous efforts to call Fatehi on the phone. She was unaware of his unlawful actions at the time.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 8:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come'

    Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture will make your day; take a look

    Blake Lively shares her pregnancy photos for fans and paparazzi waiting outside her house RBA

    Pictures: Blake Lively shares her pregnancy photos for fans and paparazzi waiting outside her house

    Nayanthara celebrates her husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday Below Burj Khalifa-see pictures RBA

    Nayanthara celebrates her husband Vignesh Shivan's birthday below Burj Khalifa (Pictures)

    Recent Stories

    India activates satellite-based Internet service on Siachen Glacier

    India activates satellite-based Internet service on Siachen Glacier

    Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come'

    Craving junk food? Here are some reasons you love eating pizza, burger, ice cream etc SUR

    Craving junk food? Here are some reasons you love eating pizza, burger, ice cream etc

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from September 19 to September 25 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 19 to September 25

    astrology daily horoscope for September 19 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 19, 2022: Health of Leo, Libra may be affected; good day for Aries, Cancer

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon