Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police

On Wednesday (September 14) the Delhi Police questioned Jacqueline Fernandez for more than eight hours over the gifts she received from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The legal team for Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez revealed to a media outlet on Sunday that she will be required to appear before the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Monday for interrogation about an extortion case connected to suspected conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to reports, the actor and the legal team arrived in the national capital late on Sunday night.

On Wednesday, Fernandez was questioned by the Delhi Police about the presents she stole from Chandrashekhar for more than eight hours. She ran into difficulties after the suspected conman's extortion case involving Rs 215 crore listed her as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Police officers questioned actress Nora Fatehi and Mumbai resident Pinky Irani, who is charged with introducing Fernandez to Chandrashekhar.

In a charge sheet submitted on August 17, the ED named Fernandez as a defendant in a high-profile money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar. The ED claims that he gave luxury automobiles and other pricey presents like handbags to Fatehi and Fernandez.

A senior officer with the EOW who interrogated Fernandez reportedly said that she disregarded their advice to be wary of Chandrashekhar despite having received it from her co-stars. The officer added, "Her co-stars warned her to be aware of him, yet she continued meeting him and taking expensive presents like automobiles and pedigree dogs."

According to the charge sheet, the actress' friends and family "also benefited "allegedly from her marriage to Chandrashekhar. In February 2021, "Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware of the criminal past of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the knowledge that Leena Maria Paul is his wife. She decided to ignore his criminal history and continued to conduct business with him "It is read.

Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, is among the high-profile persons Chandrashekhar, who is presently in jail for a Rs 215 crore extortion case, is suspected of defrauding.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing interrogated Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby, and Irani for over five hours on Thursday.

“We had already questioned Fatehi, but we wanted to seek details about who received a car as a gift from Chandrashekhar’s wife after she attended an event for the couple in Chennai and check details of the bank statements of her brother-in-law,” the officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to the authorities, the interrogation showed that Irani approached Fatehi in January on behalf of Chandrashekhar. Fatehi alleged that Chandrashekhar's wife gave her an upscale purse and a vehicle instead of paying her to attend a studio opening ceremony in Chennai.

Although they have just had a few WhatsApp exchanges, Fatehi claims she has never met Chandrashekhar. According to reports, she severed all relations with him after growing suspicious of Chandrashekhar's numerous efforts to call Fatehi on the phone. She was unaware of his unlawful actions at the time.