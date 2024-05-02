Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cristiano Ronaldo propels Al-Nassr into Kings Cup final, fans go gaga over INSANE goal vs Al-Khaleej (WATCH)

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane both found the net as Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semifinal at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo propels Al-Nassr into Kings Cup final, fans go gaga over INSANE goal vs Al-Khaleej (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane both found the net as Al-Nassr secured a 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semifinal at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

    Al-Nassr will now square off against Saudi Pro League leaders and Saudi Super Cup winners Al-Hilal in the final on May 31, following their victory over Al-Ittihad in the other semifinal earlier in the week.

    Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 17th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error from Al-Khaleej. A wayward back pass from Lisandro Lopez put goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic under pressure, leading to a loose clearance that fell to Ronaldo at the edge of the box. The Portuguese star calmly slotted the ball into the empty net with his left foot.

    Sadio Mane then doubled Al-Nassr's lead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute, after Ivo Rodrigues handled the ball inside the area. Mane dispatched the spot-kick confidently into the right side of the net, giving his side a comfortable advantage heading into halftime.

    Despite making changes at halftime, Al-Khaleej couldn't prevent further goals, as Ronaldo completed his brace in the 57th minute, converting a low cross from Ayman Yahya at the far post.

    Al-Khaleej goalkeeper Sehic put in an impressive performance, making nine saves to prevent his team from conceding more goals.

    The situation worsened for Al-Khaleej when center-back Mohammed Al-Khabrani was forced off due to injury in the 77th minute, after the team had already used all five substitutions, leaving them with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

    Al Khaleej managed to pull one goal back in the 82nd minute through substitute Fawaz Al-Torais, who finished off a well-delivered cross from Arif Al Haydar. However, it proved to be too little, too late, as Al-Nassr comfortably held onto their lead to secure the victory.

    Following this win, the Portuguese legend took to social media to celebrate Al-Nassr's win over Al-Khaleej. "Kings Cup Final! Let's GO!" he wrote on his social media accounts.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Dew and absence of key bowlers hurt us, says CSK captain Gaikwad after defeat to Punjab Kings snt

    IPL 2024: Dew and absence of key bowlers hurt us, says CSK captain Gaikwad after defeat to Punjab Kings

    LSG Mayank Yadav doubtful for remainder of IPL 2024; all set to get BCCI pace bowling contract snt

    LSG's Mayank Yadav doubtful for remainder of IPL 2024; all set to get BCCI pace bowling contract

    football ISL 2023-24, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC final: Date, venue, where to buy tickets and more snt

    ISL 2023-24, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC final: Date, venue, where to buy tickets and more

    T20 World Cup 2024: Installation of drop-in pitches awaited as New York venue gears up for India vs Pakistan snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Installation of drop-in pitches awaited as New York venue gears up for India vs Pakistan

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL players feature in Afghanistan's squad led by Rashid Khan; check details snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL players feature in Afghanistan's squad led by Rashid Khan; check details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on outdoor sports competition amid soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on outdoor sports competition amid soaring temperature

    Dubai gears up for heavy rainfall, airports and government issue travel advisories; check details AJR

    Dubai gears up for heavy rainfall, airports and government issue travel advisories; check details

    Kerala: Electricity demand peaks, families brace for shocking bills amid rising temperatures anr

    Kerala: Electricity demand peaks, families brace for shocking bills amid rising temperatures

    IPL 2024: Dew and absence of key bowlers hurt us, says CSK captain Gaikwad after defeat to Punjab Kings snt

    IPL 2024: Dew and absence of key bowlers hurt us, says CSK captain Gaikwad after defeat to Punjab Kings

    Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases vkp

    Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon