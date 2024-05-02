Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Malayalee from India Day 1 collection: Nivin Pauly starrer mints Rs 2.75 crore on its release day

    The Malayalam movie 'Malayalee from India' starring Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan hit theatres on Wednesday ( May 1). Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film features Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Srinivasan in the lead roles. The collection report of the movie is out now.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 2, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie 'Malayalee from India' starring Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Anaswara was released in theatres on May 1. The movie was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. As per Sacnilk reports, the movie earned around Rs 2.75 crore on its first day of release.

    Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film features Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Srinivasan, Senthil Krishna, and Manju Pillai in prominent roles. The cinematography for the film is handled by Sudeep Ilaman, while the music is composed by Jakes Bijoy. Justin Stephen serves as the co-producer for this project. The teaser of the movie was released on April 30.

    The plot revolves around an unemployed young man named Aalparambil Gopi finds himself pushed into an unexpected journey away from his home. Little does he know that this unplanned trip will lead to life-changing experiences, altering the course of his life in remarkable ways.

    "Malayalee From India" is anticipated to mark Nivin Pauly's triumphant return. Following a series of films that sparked mixed reactions among audiences and critics, this one is poised to be a game-changer. The anticipation is palpable, especially after Nivin's impressive cameo in "Varshangalkku Shesham" alongside Dhyan Sreenivasan. With the dynamic duo reuniting, this time as buddies, expectations are soaring.

