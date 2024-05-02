Salman Khan house firing case: Murder or Suicide? Deceased accused's brother claims was killed by Police

Anuj Thapan, one of the suspects in the Salman Khan house firing case, committed suicide on Wednesday, his brother claimed that he was murdered while in prison by Mumbai Police and requested that his post-mortem be performed outside Mumbai.

Hours after Anuj Thapan, one of the suspects in the Bollywood actor Salman Khan house firing case, committed suicide on Wednesday, his brother claimed that he was murdered while in prison by Mumbai Police. He also requested that his post-mortem be performed outside Mumbai. Abhishek Thapan, the dead accused's brother, stated that Anuj was not the type of person to commit suicide and his family deserved justice.

Manoj Godara, the Sarpanch of the deceased's native village, also expressed concern over Anuj's death and accused the police of murdering him. "This case was fishy from the start. They were two brothers, one sister, and a mother. They do not have a father. Anuj formerly worked as a truck driver's helper. Mumbai Police took him without alerting the Panchayat. The family was told only 1-2 days later. We all know how much security is provided in police custody. On one side is celebrity Salman Khan, and on the other side are the workers. Under duress, they killed him and pretended it was a suicide," he claimed.

The suicide incident

Anuj Thapan was detained in Sangrur, Punjab, on April 26 and is being held in a crime branch lockup at Mumbai police headquarters. Thapan was arrested alongside Sonu Kumar Bishnoi for allegedly supplying firearms to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who had already been apprehended, according to police. On Wednesday, he was discovered hanging inside the lockup with a bedsheet and then was rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead during treatment.

