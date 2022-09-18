Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty to share screen space in Bilal? Here's what we know

Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty have never appeared together on film, unlike most father-son acting teams in Indian cinema. Will everything change in the latter's forthcoming gangster film?

In Indian film, celebrities launching their children and using all of their influences to mould their careers is nothing new, and there's nothing inherently wrong with that. In light of this, numerous well-known actors even appear in their children's movies as co-stars or cameo roles before or after their offspring break into the film industry.

However, the exceptions in this situation have been Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty. In contrast to most father-son acting teams in Indian film, Dulquer and Mammooka have never appeared together on screen. Though, might anything alter in the latter's forthcoming gangster film, Bilal? The option is shown to us directly by his son.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty together in Bilal?

According to the most recent information, Dulquer Salmaan said his fans would finally get to see him and his father Mammootty interact on screen in Bilal, which he's also producing. Although Dulquer didn't hold back while sharing the information, it wasn't what we wanted to hear.

Although Dulquer Salmaan said he had heard the speculations about him and Mammootty costarring in Bilal, he was unsure of their origin. He said it would be fantastic if it did, but it has to happen only if required because the movie is a sequel to a viral picture of his father (Big B). He continued by saying that the writer and director would be the best persons to remark on this.