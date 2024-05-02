Lifestyle

6 IMPORTANT things to keep in mind before taking home loan

Image credits: Freepik

Financial Stability

Evaluate your current financial situation, including your income, expenses, and savings. Ensure that you have a stable source of income to afford the monthly mortgage payments. 

Image credits: Freepik

Credit Score

A higher credit score increases your chances of qualifying for a loan with better terms and lower interest rates. Take steps to improve your credit score if necessary.

Image credits: Freepik

Down Payment

Aim for a 20% down payment to lower monthly mortgage payments and avoid private mortgage insurance costs.

Image credits: freepik

Interest Rates

Compare lender interest rates carefully, a slight difference affects monthly payments and loan costs. Decide between fixed or adjustable-rate mortgages based on financial goals.

Image credits: Freepik

Loan Terms

Know loan terms, repayment schedule, and any penalties or fees. Align loan term with financial goals and payment ability.

Image credits: Freepik

Additional Costs

 

Factor in extra homeownership costs like taxes, insurance, maintenance, and closing fees. Ensure they fit your budget beyond just mortgage payments

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One