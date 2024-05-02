Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on outdoor sports competition amid soaring temperature

    An orange alert was declared in Palakkad district, and a yellow alert was declared in Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode district due to soaring temperatures. 

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has issued restrictions on outdoor sports competitions from  10 am to 4 pm due to extreme heat in the state. The restrictions also applied to training and selection trials in the state. The minister stated that the players should be careful and should take care of their health. The restriction will continue until the extreme heat comes to normal.

    At the same time, the heat wave warning continues in the state for the next few days. Meanwhile, an orange alert was declared in Palakkad district, and a yellow alert was declared in Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode district due to soaring temperatures. 

    The Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to experience rain on Thursday( May 1). The IMD stated that the rain will continue till May 10.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
