    Delhi Women's Commission shake-up: Lt Governor removes 223 allegedly unauthorized employees

    In response to these violations, the Lieutenant Governor sanctioned the department's proposal, declaring the appointments of contractual staff at DCW to be void ab-initio due to procedural breaches and irregularities.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    In a significant development, as many as 223 employees were removed from their positions at the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) by the order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The purge came after revelations that the then chairperson of DCW, Swati Maliwal, had allegedly made these appointments on a contractual basis without the requisite permissions from the government and in contravention of established protocols.

    According to the Department of Women and Child Development, DCW's actions constituted a breach of statutory provisions outlined in the DCW Act, 1994, as well as various directives from the Department of Finance & Planning Department, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi).

    The department outlined a litany of irregularities, including the creation of 223 posts without conducting a proper assessment of staffing needs, failure to obtain administrative approval or sanctioned expenditure, and the absence of formal recruitment procedures.

    Consequently, the order instructed DCW to terminate the services of all contractual staff who were appointed without proper authorization and in violation of established guidelines.

